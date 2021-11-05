Spor Haftanın golü Berishadan
FUTBOL FUTBOL

Haftanın golü Berisha'dan

Fenerbahçeli Mergim Berisha’nın Royal Antwerp karşısında attığı gol UEFA Avrupa Ligi’nde haftanın golü seçildi. Galatasaray'da Sofiane Feghouli'nin golü ise 4. oldu.

Abone Ol Google News
Haber Merkezi AA
Haftanın golü Berishadan
Berisha'nın gol sevinci

UEFA Avrupa Ligi'nin internet sitesinden yapılan açıklamaya göre Berisha; Said Benrahma (West Ham United), Myrto Uzuni (Ferencvaros) ve Sofiane Feghouli'nin (Galatasaray) önünde ilk sırayı aldı.

Berisha, Fenerbahçe'nin deplasmanda Royal Antwerp'i 3-0 yendiği D Grubu maçının 29. dakikasında sağdan arka direğe doğru atılan pasta topu, gelişine vole vuruşla filelere göndermişti.

Fenerbahçe kötü gidişe Avrupa'da son verdi: Sarı lacivertliler Belçika'da moral buldu
SPOR
Fenerbahçe kötü gidişe Avrupa'da son verdi: Sarı lacivertliler Belçika'da moral buldu
Duygulandıran bağlılık

Duygulandıran bağlılık

Yedinci günde de sahibinin mezarı başından ayrılmadı.
Stefan Kuntz tercihleriyle şaşırttı

Stefan Kuntz tercihleriyle şaşırttı

​A Milli Takım'da kritik maçlar öncesinde kadro belli oldu.
İYİ Partili Lütfü Türkkan Meral Akşenerin HDPyi savunduğunu söyleyen Bingöllü şehit yakına küfür etti

​Enerji Bakanı Dönmez: Karadeniz tabanına doğalgaz için ilk boru 2022 ortalarında serilecek.

​Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan açılış töreninde konuştu.

Zekeriya Öz'ün de aralarında bulunduğu 38 eski savcı ve hakim hakkında iddianame hazır.

KAPAT

YUKARI

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunundaki amaçlar ile sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Detaylı bilgi için çerez politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.