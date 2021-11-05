Haftanın golü Berisha'dan

UEFA Avrupa Ligi'nin internet sitesinden yapılan açıklamaya göre Berisha; Said Benrahma (West Ham United), Myrto Uzuni (Ferencvaros) ve Sofiane Feghouli'nin (Galatasaray) önünde ilk sırayı aldı.

Berisha, Fenerbahçe'nin deplasmanda Royal Antwerp'i 3-0 yendiği D Grubu maçının 29. dakikasında sağdan arka direğe doğru atılan pasta topu, gelişine vole vuruşla filelere göndermişti.

A stunning team move finished off in style 🔥



⚽️ Mergim Berisha's volley wins Goal of the Week! 💥@Heineken | #UELGOTW | #UEL pic.twitter.com/PuMAIF0u0O — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 5, 2021