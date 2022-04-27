Ramazan özel sayfa
Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenskiy G20 Zirvesine davet edildi
AVRUPA

Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenskiy G20 Zirvesi'ne davet edildi

Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Vladimir Zelenskiy, Endonezya'da düzenlenecek G20 Zirvesi'ne davet edildiğini açıkladı.

Haber Merkezi AA
Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenskiy G20 Zirvesine davet edildi
Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy, Twitter hesabından Endonezya Devlet Başkanı Joko Widodo ile telefon görüşmesi yaptığını belirterek "Başta BM'deki açık tutumu ve (Ukrayna'nın) egemenlik ve toprak bütünlüğüne verdiği destekler için teşekkür ettim. Gıda güvenliği konusunu görüştük. G20 Zirvesi'ne davet ettiği için minnettarım." bilgisini paylaştı.

Dünyanın en büyük 20 ekonomisinin oluşturduğu G20 grubun zirvesi, kasımda Endonezya'ya bağlı Bali Adası'nda düzenlenecek.

