Ukrayna Devlet Başkanı Zelenskiy G20 Zirvesi'ne davet edildi

Zelenskiy, Twitter hesabından Endonezya Devlet Başkanı Joko Widodo ile telefon görüşmesi yaptığını belirterek "Başta BM'deki açık tutumu ve (Ukrayna'nın) egemenlik ve toprak bütünlüğüne verdiği destekler için teşekkür ettim. Gıda güvenliği konusunu görüştük. G20 Zirvesi'ne davet ettiği için minnettarım." bilgisini paylaştı.

Had talks with President 🇮🇩 @jokowi. Thanked for the support of 🇺🇦 sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed. Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 27, 2022

Dünyanın en büyük 20 ekonomisinin oluşturduğu G20 grubun zirvesi, kasımda Endonezya'ya bağlı Bali Adası'nda düzenlenecek.

