NBA

Furkan Korkmaz'ın takımında 3 kişide koronavirüs çıktı

Amerikan Basketbol Ligi takımlarından Philadelphia 76ers'ta, 3 kişide yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) tespit edildi.

Haber Merkezi Z Raporu, AA
NBA’de koronavirüse yakalananların sayısı artıyor.

NBA’de koronavirüse yakalananların sayısı artıyor.

Milli basketbolcu Furkan Korkmaz'ın da forma giydiği Philadelphia 76ers, oyuncular, antrenörler ve personellere koronavirüs testi yapıldığını açıkladı.

Yapılan testlerin 3 kişide pozitif çıktığı belirtilirken, koronavirüse yakalananların isimleriyle ilgili bilgi verilmedi.

Ayrıca Boston Celticsli Marcus Smart, koronavirüs testinin pozitif çıktığını açıkladı. Twitter hesabından paylaşım yapan ABD'li oyuncu, "İyiyim, herhangi bir semptom hissetmiyorum" ifadelerini kullandı.

Yorum

Yorum

ÖNERİLEN VİDEO
Bakan Kasapoğlu açıkladı: Ligler ertelendi
    Kaydet
    Font

    Veri politikasındaki amaçlarla sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerez konumlandırmaktayız. Detaylar için veri politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

    +
    Çok yakında!
    8 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.