Furkan Korkmaz'ın takımında 3 kişide koronavirüs çıktı

Milli basketbolcu Furkan Korkmaz'ın da forma giydiği Philadelphia 76ers, oyuncular, antrenörler ve personellere koronavirüs testi yapıldığını açıkladı.

Yapılan testlerin 3 kişide pozitif çıktığı belirtilirken, koronavirüse yakalananların isimleriyle ilgili bilgi verilmedi.

Ayrıca Boston Celticsli Marcus Smart, koronavirüs testinin pozitif çıktığını açıkladı. Twitter hesabından paylaşım yapan ABD'li oyuncu, "İyiyim, herhangi bir semptom hissetmiyorum" ifadelerini kullandı.