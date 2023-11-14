Video oyun endüstrisindeki en prestijli ödüllerden biri olarak kabul edilen ve her yıl düzenlenen The Game Awards 2023’ün adayları duyuruldu.Yılın oyunu kategorisinde Baldur's Gate 3 ve Alan Wake 2 en çok adaylık alan oyunlar oldu. Ödül töreninde Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ve The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bu senenin en iyisi olmak için yarışacaklar. Peki, The Game Awards 2023 ne zaman, saat kaçta? İşte soruların yanıtları.

THE GAME AWARDS 2023 NE ZAMAN, SAAT KAÇTA, NEREDEN YAYINLANACAK?

The Game Awards ödül töreni 8 Aralık TSİ 03.30'da gerçekleştirilecek. Etkinlik Twitch, YouTube, Steam, Twitter, Facebook ve TikTok'ta izlenebilecek.

THE GAME AWARDS 2023’E HANGİ OYUNLAR ADAY?

Bugünkü canlı yayında The Game Awards 2023 yılının adayları belli oldu. 'Yılın Oyunu' da dahil olmak üzere 30'dan fazla kategorideki ödüllerin adayları açıklandı.

Yılın Oyunu

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En İyi Anlatı

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Game 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En İyi Skor ve Müzik

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

En İyi Performans

Ben Starr

Cameron Monaghan

Idris Elba

Melanie Liburd

Neil Newbon

Yuri Lowenthal

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik

Diable IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Etkileyici Oyunlar

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

En İyi İlk Bağımsız Oyun

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En İyi RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

En İyi Sim/Strateji Oyunu

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

En İyi Uyarlama

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

En Çok Beklenen Oyun

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Yılın İçerik Yaratıcısı

@ironmouse

@chrisbratt / People Make Games

@quakity

@spreenDMC

@sypherpk

En İyi E-spor Oyunu

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

En İyi E-spor Sporcusu

Faker

Zywoo

Demon1

Hydra

Rule

Imperialhal

En İyi E-spor Takımı

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

En İyi E-spor Antrenörü

Potter

Zonic

Gunba

XTQZZZ

Homme

En İyi E-spor Etkinliği

2023 League of Legends Dünya Şampiyonası

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

Evo 2023

The International 2023

Valorant Şampiyonası 2023







