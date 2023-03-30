|
World

Azerbaijan takes control of strategic points in Eastern Zangezur

Action taken 'in connection with commissioning of new Lachin road,' says Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

10:21 - 30/03/2023 Thursday
Update: 10:26 - 30/03/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

Azerbaijan said on Thursday it has taken control of a “vast border area” and several strategic heights and roads in the Lachin area of the Eastern Zangezur economic region.


“In connection with the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several dominant heights, main and auxiliary roads, as well as a vast border area between the villages of Jagazur and Zabukh, Lachin region, were taken under control,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.


The development comes as tensions grow over Armenian military movements in the region, including the transport of personnel and weapons, which Azerbaijan has denounced as a “gross violation” of trilateral agreements between the two countries and Russia.


On March 5, Baku said two of its soldiers were shot dead by Armenian forces when they tried to stop vehicles for an inspection on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road.


​​Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.


In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation after 44 days of intense fighting that ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement.

#Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
#control
#strategic points
#Eastern Zangezur
#Armenia
#Karabakh
#Lachin road
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Israel claims 870 Hamas members arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7