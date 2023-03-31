Turkish election board approves four presidential candidates

Türkiye's Supreme Election Council on Thursday approved four presidential candidates for the election set for May 14.





Chairman of the election board, Ahmet Yener, said objections to the presidential candidacies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Homeland Party chairman Muharrem Ince were unanimously rejected.





The candidacies of Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu, Ince and Sinan Ogan are to be published in the country's Official Gazette, he added.





On Saturday, a draw will determine the places of their names on the combined ballot paper, Yener said.



