ANKARA

Bakan Nebati'den The Economist'e cevap: Bizi izlemeye devam edin

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati, The Economist dergisinin yayınladığı bir podcastte, “Türkiye ekonomisinde ters giden bir şeyler var: Yükselen enflasyonun ortasında bile ekonomi büyüyor” ifadelerini kullanmasına ilişkin, “İma ettiğiniz gibi ters giden bir şey yok. Cevap çok basit: Türkiye Ekonomi Modeli” ifadelerini kullandı.

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati

The Economist dergisi, yayınladığı bir podcastte, "Türkiye ekonomisinde ters giden bir şeyler var: Yükselen enflasyonun ortasında bile ekonomi büyümeye devam ediyor" ifadelerini kullandı.

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati Twitter hesabından The Economist dergisi için yaptığı açıklamada, "İma ettiğiniz gibi ters giden bir şey yok. Bu çok açık. Cevap basit: Türkiye Ekonomi Modeli. Enflasyonun belini kırdığımızda hedeflerimize ulaşmamıza engel hiçbir engel kalmayacak. Bizi izlemeye devam edin!" dedi.

