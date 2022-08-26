Bakan Nebati'den The Economist'e cevap: Bizi izlemeye devam edin

The Economist dergisi, yayınladığı bir podcastte, "Türkiye ekonomisinde ters giden bir şeyler var: Yükselen enflasyonun ortasında bile ekonomi büyümeye devam ediyor" ifadelerini kullandı.

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati Twitter hesabından The Economist dergisi için yaptığı açıklamada, "İma ettiğiniz gibi ters giden bir şey yok. Bu çok açık. Cevap basit: Türkiye Ekonomi Modeli. Enflasyonun belini kırdığımızda hedeflerimize ulaşmamıza engel hiçbir engel kalmayacak. Bizi izlemeye devam edin!" dedi.

Nothing topsy-turvy as you imply. It is very straightforward. The answer is simple: Türkiye Economy Model. There will be left no obstacle to prevent us from achieving our goals once we break the back of inflation. Stay tuned! @TheEconomist https://t.co/xg4l1e7GZ8
August 26, 2022

