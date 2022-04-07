Marsilya'dan yılın golü: Cengiz Ünder ve Payet'in müthiş iş birliği

Marsilya-PAOK maçında ev sahibi ekibin orta saha oyuncusu Dimitri Payet mükemmel bir gol attı.

Skoru 2-0'a getiren Payet'in golü sosyal medyada gündem haline geldi. Bunun sebebi ise milli futbolcumuz Cengiz Ünder'in golde asist yapması ve atılan golün sahalarda ender görülebilecek güzellikte olması.

İşte Payet'in attığı gol;