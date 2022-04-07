Ramazan özel sayfa
Marsilya'dan yılın golü: Cengiz Ünder ve Payet'in müthiş iş birliği

Marsilya'nın PAOK ile oynadığı UEFA Konferans Ligi maçında Dimitri Payet unutulmaz bir gol attı. Cengiz Ünder'in kullandığı korner atışında topu gelişine kaleye gönderen Fransız futbolcu, skoru 2-0'a getirdi ve belki de yılın golü ödülüne aday gösterilebilecek bir gole imza attı.

Payet'in attığı gol, sosyal medyada 'yılın golü' adayları arasında gösterildi.

Marsilya-PAOK maçında ev sahibi ekibin orta saha oyuncusu Dimitri Payet mükemmel bir gol attı.

Skoru 2-0'a getiren Payet'in golü sosyal medyada gündem haline geldi. Bunun sebebi ise milli futbolcumuz Cengiz Ünder'in golde asist yapması ve atılan golün sahalarda ender görülebilecek güzellikte olması.

İşte Payet'in attığı gol;
