Marsilya'dan yılın golü: Cengiz Ünder ve Payet'in müthiş iş birliği

Marsilya-PAOK maçında ev sahibi ekibin orta saha oyuncusu Dimitri Payet mükemmel bir gol attı.
Skoru 2-0'a getiren Payet'in golü sosyal medyada gündem haline geldi. Bunun sebebi ise milli futbolcumuz Cengiz Ünder'in golde asist yapması ve atılan golün sahalarda ender görülebilecek güzellikte olması.
İşte Payet'in attığı gol;
Dimitri Payet with the goal of the season. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/uztjthnGTy— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) April 7, 2022