​Twitter çetesi New York Times'a manşet değiştirtti​

ABD Başkanı Trump'ın silahlaı saldırılara dair yaptığı açıklamayla, "Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti" manşetiyle veren NYT, Trump'ı destekleyenler tarafından sosyal medyada tepkiyle karşılaştı.

Trump'ın açıklamalarından sonra "Beyaz milliyetçi terör sorunumuz var" diye başyazı yayımlamasının ardından Demokrat Partililerin şimşeklerini üzerine çekti.

Veriye dayalı haber ve analiz veren 'FiveThirtyEight' sitesi ve hesabını yöneten istatistik uzmanı Nate Silver, baş sayfayı "Yarının NYT nüshası" diye Twitter'da paylaşıp "Ben olayı 'Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti' diye tanımlar mıydım, emin değilim" diye yazdı.

Tomorrow's NYT print edition.



Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) 6 Ağustos 2019

NYT sözcüsü: İlk başlık kötüydü

Nate Silver'ın paylaşımı binlerce kez retweet edilirken, Trump muhalifi sosyal medya kullanıcıları gazeteye tepki yağdırdı.

Bunun üzerine değişikliğe giden NYT, ikinci baskıya "Nefreti lanetledi ama silahları değil" manşetini attı.

The Washington Post gazetesinin konuştuğu NYT sözcüsü "Başlık kötüydü ve ikinci baskı için değiştirildi" dedi.

Tomorrow’s @nytimes tonight, second edition: @realDonaldTrump assails hate but not guns; China employs currency in trade feud, jolting markets. #nytimes pic.twitter.com/1fD4pVEbaF — Tom Jolly (@TomJolly) 6 Ağustos 2019

Aboneliği iptal tehdidi

Demokrat Parti'nin 2020 seçimi için başkan aday adayları dahil önde gelen isimleri, NYT'yi yerden yere vurmak için adeta sıraya girdi.

NYT Trump'ın teleprompterdan okuduğu konuşmayı çarpıtarak vermekle suçlanırken, bazı okurlar aboneliği iptal etmekle tehdit etti.

The day a twitter mob can change a headline on the New York Times this paper is truly finished and replaced by a new kind of 1984 Ministry of Truth. The news is now what people say it is. — Mark Penn (@Mark_Penn) 6 Ağustos 2019

'Twitter çetesi koskoca Tımes'a manşet değiştirtti'

Diğer yandan Demokrat Partili eski Başkan Bill Clinton ile başkan adayı eşi Hillary Clinton'ın danışmanlığını yapmış kamuoyu yoklama uzmanı Mark Penn, Twitter'dan şu tepkiyi verdi:

"Twitter'da bir çetenin New York Times'e manşet değiştirttiği gün bu gazete tamamen bitmiş ve yerini 1984'ün Gerçek Bakanlığı'nın yeni bir türü almış demektir. Artık haber, insanlar ne diyorsa o olmuş."





Trump: İlki doğru betimlemeydi

Madalyonun öbür yüzünde, Trump'ın şimşekleri de gecikmedi. ABD saatiyle gecenin köründe Twitter'a sarılan Trump şunları yazdı:

"Başarısız New York Times'ın ilk manşetindeki 'Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti', doğru betimlemeydi, ama Radikal Sol Demokratların tümüyle çıldırması üzerine hemen 'Nefreti lanetledi ama silahları değil' diye değiştirildi! Sahte Haber - Karşı karşıya kaldığımız işte bu..."

“Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,” was the correct description in the first headline by the Failing New York Times, but it was quickly changed to, “Assailing Hate But Not Guns,” after the Radical Left Democrats went absolutely CRAZY! Fake News - That’s what we’re up against... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 Ağustos 2019





Sputnik'in haberinde, Mark Penn'in Fox News'daki Tucker Carlson'ın programında sarf ettiği "Bu gazetecilikte hayrete düşüren bir gelişme. Daha önce böyle bir şey olduğunu hiç görmedim, daha önce böyle bir şey hiç görmedim! Bugün gazetecilik dedikleri bu mudur? Bence değil" sözlerini de alıntılayan Trump "Üç yıldan sonra neredeyse Times'dan iyi bir manşet kapacaktım!" diye hayıflanmayı da ihmal etmedi.

Demokrat Parti'nin önde gelenlerinin tepkileri ise şöyleydi:

That’s not what happened. https://t.co/m6eIZOARcZ — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) 6 Ağustos 2019

Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT. Please do. https://t.co/L4CpCb8zLi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) 6 Ağustos 2019

Unbelievable. https://t.co/rLgaacttDS — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) 6 Ağustos 2019

Hey, @nytimes — what happened to “The Truth Is Worth It?”



Not the truth.

Not worth it. pic.twitter.com/N5tMTEoLln — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) 6 Ağustos 2019

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by - and often relies upon - the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 6 Ağustos 2019

