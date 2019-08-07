Dünya Twitter çetesi New York Timesa manşet değiştirtti
AMERİKA

​Twitter çetesi New York Times'a manşet değiştirtti​

Twitter çetesi New York Times'a manşet değiştirtti

New York Times, ABD'nin farklı bölgelerinde düzenlenen ve 30'dan fazla kişinin yaşamını yitirdiği silahlı saldırılarla ilgili ABD Başkanı Trump'ın konuşmasını "Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti" manşeti ile servis etti. NYT Trump'ın teleprompterdan okuduğu konuşmayı çarpıtarak vermekle suçlanırken, bazı okurlar aboneliği iptal etmekle tehdit etti. Bunun üzerine ABD Başkanının destekçileri tarafından sosyal medyada aldığı tepkiler nedeniyle gazete ikinci baskıyı farklı bir başlıkla yayınladı.

Haber Merkezi Diğer
New York Times.
New York Times.

ABD Başkanı Trump'ın silahlaı saldırılara dair yaptığı açıklamayla, "Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti" manşetiyle veren NYT, Trump'ı destekleyenler tarafından sosyal medyada tepkiyle karşılaştı.

Trump'ın açıklamalarından sonra "Beyaz milliyetçi terör sorunumuz var" diye başyazı yayımlamasının ardından Demokrat Partililerin şimşeklerini üzerine çekti.
Veriye dayalı haber ve analiz veren 'FiveThirtyEight' sitesi ve hesabını yöneten istatistik uzmanı Nate Silver, baş sayfayı "Yarının NYT nüshası" diye Twitter'da paylaşıp "Ben olayı 'Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti' diye tanımlar mıydım, emin değilim" diye yazdı.

NYT sözcüsü: İlk başlık kötüydü

Nate Silver'ın paylaşımı binlerce kez retweet edilirken, Trump muhalifi sosyal medya kullanıcıları gazeteye tepki yağdırdı.

  • Bunun üzerine değişikliğe giden NYT, ikinci baskıya "Nefreti lanetledi ama silahları değil" manşetini attı.

The Washington Post gazetesinin konuştuğu NYT sözcüsü "Başlık kötüydü ve ikinci baskı için değiştirildi" dedi.

Aboneliği iptal tehdidi

Demokrat Parti'nin 2020 seçimi için başkan aday adayları dahil önde gelen isimleri, NYT'yi yerden yere vurmak için adeta sıraya girdi.

REKLAM
NYT Trump'ın teleprompterdan okuduğu konuşmayı çarpıtarak vermekle suçlanırken, bazı okurlar aboneliği iptal etmekle tehdit etti.

'Twitter çetesi koskoca Tımes'a manşet değiştirtti'

Diğer yandan Demokrat Partili eski Başkan Bill Clinton ile başkan adayı eşi Hillary Clinton'ın danışmanlığını yapmış kamuoyu yoklama uzmanı Mark Penn, Twitter'dan şu tepkiyi verdi:

  • "Twitter'da bir çetenin New York Times'e manşet değiştirttiği gün bu gazete tamamen bitmiş ve yerini 1984'ün Gerçek Bakanlığı'nın yeni bir türü almış demektir. Artık haber, insanlar ne diyorsa o olmuş."


Trump: İlki doğru betimlemeydi

Madalyonun öbür yüzünde, Trump'ın şimşekleri de gecikmedi. ABD saatiyle gecenin köründe Twitter'a sarılan Trump şunları yazdı:

  • "Başarısız New York Times'ın ilk manşetindeki 'Trump ırkçılığa karşı birlik talep etti', doğru betimlemeydi, ama Radikal Sol Demokratların tümüyle çıldırması üzerine hemen 'Nefreti lanetledi ama silahları değil' diye değiştirildi! Sahte Haber - Karşı karşıya kaldığımız işte bu..."


Sputnik'in haberinde, Mark Penn'in Fox News'daki Tucker Carlson'ın programında sarf ettiği "Bu gazetecilikte hayrete düşüren bir gelişme. Daha önce böyle bir şey olduğunu hiç görmedim, daha önce böyle bir şey hiç görmedim! Bugün gazetecilik dedikleri bu mudur? Bence değil" sözlerini de alıntılayan Trump "Üç yıldan sonra neredeyse Times'dan iyi bir manşet kapacaktım!" diye hayıflanmayı da ihmal etmedi.

REKLAM

Demokrat Parti'nin önde gelenlerinin tepkileri ise şöyleydi:

İran New York Times muhabirine yasak koydu
DÜNYA
İran New York Times muhabirine yasak koydu

New York Times'tan Netanyahu'ya karikatür özrü
DÜNYA
New York Times'tan Netanyahu'ya karikatür özrü

Trump'ın hedefinde New York Times var
DÜNYA
Trump'ın hedefinde New York Times var
Mutabakat sağlandı

Mutabakat sağlandı

Türk ve ABD'li heyetin 'güvenli bölge' kararı açıklandı.
Beklenenindirim gerçekleşti

Beklenen
indirim gerçekleşti

​Bu gece yarısından itibaren pompaya yansıyacak.
Meclisin ilk gündem maddesi olacak

Meclisin ilk
gündem maddesi olacak

​Adalet Bakanı Abdulhamit Gül açıkladı.
Bir insanı testere<br>ile kesseniz bile...

Bir insanı testere
ile kesseniz bile...

İran Dışişleri Bakanı Zarif'ten ABD'ye Kaşıkçı tepkisi.
Listeye bir çizik daha

Listeye bir çizik daha

​300 bin TL ödülle aranıyordu, kimliği tespit edildi.
Oyuncağın <br>içinden çıktı

Oyuncağın
içinden çıktı

​Olayla ilgili 8 kişi gözaltına alındı.

Denizde kaybolan çocuktan acı haber

Denizde kaybolan çocuktan acı haber

​Beykoz'da kaybolan çocuğun cansız bedenine ulaşıldı.

9 Ağustos önlemi

9 Ağustos önlemi

Kara, deniz ve havada tüm tedbirler alındı.

Sondaja başladı

Sondaja başladı

3 bin metrenin üzerinde derinliğine ulaşacak.
30 milyar<br>dolarlık hamle

30 milyar
dolarlık hamle

​Yaklaşık 400 ürün grubu tespit edildi.
Monaco'dan Falcao açıklaması

Monaco'dan Falcao açıklaması

​Leonardo Jardim, Falcao hakkında konuştu.
Toplantılar<br>yapıcı geçti

Toplantılar
yapıcı geçti

Akar'dan ABD heyeti ile görüşmelere ilişkin açıklama.
Sayı 80 oldu

Sayı 80 oldu

​Pençe Harekatı'nda PKK'ya darbe üstüne darbe.
Yarışa<br>Türkiye de katıldı

Yarışa
Türkiye de katıldı

Dünyada bu alanda 200'e yakın girişim var.

KAPAT

YUKARI

Veri politikasındaki amaçlarla sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerez konumlandırmaktayız. Detaylar için veri politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.