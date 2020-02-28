Dünya yeni Ay'ını buldu

BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object. Here are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/zLkXyGAkZl — Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

"Büyük haber"

Wierzchos sosyal medya hesabından olayı "BÜYÜK HABER" diye duyurdu ve "Yörüngedeki bu minik uydunun ismi 2020 CD3. C-tpinde karbon ağırlıklı çok koyu renkli bir asteroid" diye yazdı.

2020 CD3'ün üç yıl önce Dünya, Ay ve Güneş'in üçlü yer çekiminden etkilenerek hareket ettiği ve sonuçta gezegenimize yaklaşarak yörüngeye oturduğu düşünülüyor. Asteroid'İn ne kadar süre orada kalacağı şimdilik belirsiz. Kısa bir zaman zarfında yeniden yörüngeden çıkıp Güneş'e doğru da gidebileceği belirtiliyor.

(2/3) The object has just been announced by the MPC and its orbit shows that it entered Earth's orbit some three years ago. Here is a diagram of the orbit created with the orbit simulator written by Tony Dunn: pic.twitter.com/2wsJGtexiO

Euronews'in aktardığına göre; 2020 CD3 astronomi tarihinde gezegenimizin uydusu haline gelmiş olduğu gözlemlenen ikinci gök cismi. İlki 2006 yılında RH120 adlı yine aynı proje kapsamında tespit edilmiş olan ve Dünya etrafında bir yıldan az bir süre dönen bir başka asteroitti.