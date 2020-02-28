Teknoloji Dünya yeni Ayını buldu
BİLİM

Dünya yeni Ay'ını buldu

Dünyamızın minik bir Ay'ı daha olabilir. Astronomlar son üç yıldır dünyamızın yörüngesinde yeni bir uydunun bulunduğunu tespit etti. 15 Şubat'ta keşfedilen, sadece bir araba büyüklüğündeki bu gök cisminin gezegenimizin çekim gücüne yakalanarak düzenli yörüngeye oturmuş bir asteroid olduğu düşünülüyor.

"Büyük haber"

Wierzchos sosyal medya hesabından olayı "BÜYÜK HABER" diye duyurdu ve "Yörüngedeki bu minik uydunun ismi 2020 CD3. C-tpinde karbon ağırlıklı çok koyu renkli bir asteroid" diye yazdı.

2020 CD3'ün üç yıl önce Dünya, Ay ve Güneş'in üçlü yer çekiminden etkilenerek hareket ettiği ve sonuçta gezegenimize yaklaşarak yörüngeye oturduğu düşünülüyor. Asteroid'İn ne kadar süre orada kalacağı şimdilik belirsiz. Kısa bir zaman zarfında yeniden yörüngeden çıkıp Güneş'e doğru da gidebileceği belirtiliyor.

Euronews'in aktardığına göre; 2020 CD3 astronomi tarihinde gezegenimizin uydusu haline gelmiş olduğu gözlemlenen ikinci gök cismi. İlki 2006 yılında RH120 adlı yine aynı proje kapsamında tespit edilmiş olan ve Dünya etrafında bir yıldan az bir süre dönen bir başka asteroitti.

