Aktör Alec Baldwinden Başkan Trumpa Söyledikleri bana ve aileme tehdit mi teşkil ediyor?
AMERİKA

Aktör Alec Baldwin'den Başkan Trump'a: Söyledikleri bana ve aileme tehdit mi teşkil ediyor?

Komedi programı Saturday Night Live'ın (SNL) skeçlerinde ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ı canlandıran aktör Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın sosyal medya paylaşımlarının kendisine ve ailesine bir tehdit teşkil edebileceğini belirtti. Trump, daha önce de SNL'e tepki gösteren paylaşımlar yapmıştı.

SNL programında Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın 'Ulusal acil durum' ilan ettiği konuşmayı tiye alan bir skeçte oynamıştı.
SNL programında Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın 'Ulusal acil durum' ilan ettiği konuşmayı tiye alan bir skeçte oynamıştı.

Komedi programı Saturday Night Live'ın (SNL) skeçlerinde ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ı canlandıran aktör Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın sosyal medya paylaşımlarında kendisine ve ailesine karşı bir tehdit oluşturduğunu belirtti.

Trump, cumartesi günü yayınlanan programın ardından şu paylaşımı yaptı:

"Yalan haberci NBC'de yayınlanan Saturday Night Live hiç komik değil. Asıl soru bu kanallar nasıl hiç intikam alınmadan Cumhuriyetçileri hedef alan şovlar yapabiliyorlar. Bir çok başka şov da böyle? Çok büyük haksızlık ve bu duruma bir göz atılmalı. Gerçek tezgah işte bu."

Geçen cumartesi günü yayınlanan SNL programında Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın 'Ulusal acil durum' ilan ettiği konuşmayı tiye alan bir skeçte oynamıştı. Baldwin Trump'ın yaptığı bu paylaşımın bir tehdit olarak algılanabileceğini ifade etti. Baldwin'in yaptığı paylaşım şöyle:

"Acaba görevdeki başkanın beni TV'deki bir komedi programındaki rolüm sebebiyle takipçilerine bir halk düşmanı olarak hedef göstermesi bana ve aileme tehdit teşkil ediyor mu?"

New York Times gazetesinden Peter Baker, daha önce hiçbir ABD başkanının bir TV kanalını onunla alay ettiği için "intikamla" tehdit etmediğini belirtti.

CNN US'in aktardığına göre Trump daha önce NBC'nin lisansının iptal edilmesini istemişti.

