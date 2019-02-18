Aktör Alec Baldwin'den Başkan Trump'a: Söyledikleri bana ve aileme tehdit mi teşkil ediyor?

Komedi programı Saturday Night Live'ın (SNL) skeçlerinde ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ı canlandıran aktör Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın sosyal medya paylaşımlarında kendisine ve ailesine karşı bir tehdit oluşturduğunu belirtti.

Trump, cumartesi günü yayınlanan programın ardından şu paylaşımı yaptı:

"Yalan haberci NBC'de yayınlanan Saturday Night Live hiç komik değil. Asıl soru bu kanallar nasıl hiç intikam alınmadan Cumhuriyetçileri hedef alan şovlar yapabiliyorlar. Bir çok başka şov da böyle? Çok büyük haksızlık ve bu duruma bir göz atılmalı. Gerçek tezgah işte bu."

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 Şubat 2019

Geçen cumartesi günü yayınlanan SNL programında Alec Baldwin, Trump'ın 'Ulusal acil durum' ilan ettiği konuşmayı tiye alan bir skeçte oynamıştı. Baldwin Trump'ın yaptığı bu paylaşımın bir tehdit olarak algılanabileceğini ifade etti. Baldwin'in yaptığı paylaşım şöyle:

"Acaba görevdeki başkanın beni TV'deki bir komedi programındaki rolüm sebebiyle takipçilerine bir halk düşmanı olarak hedef göstermesi bana ve aileme tehdit teşkil ediyor mu?"

REKLAM

I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 18 Şubat 2019

New York Times gazetesinden Peter Baker, daha önce hiçbir ABD başkanının bir TV kanalını onunla alay ettiği için "intikamla" tehdit etmediğini belirtti.

CNN US'in aktardığına göre Trump daha önce NBC'nin lisansının iptal edilmesini istemişti.

DÜNYA Trump bildiriyi imzaladı: ABD OHAL'de

DÜNYA Trump: Suriye ile ilgili açıklama yapacağım