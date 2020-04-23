PREMİER LİG

Premier Lig ekibi Watford futbolcu maaşlarını erteledi

İngiltere Premier Lig kulübü Watford, yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) salgını nedeniyle futbolcu maaşlarında erteleme yapıldığını duyurdu.

Watford ligde 27 puanla 17. sırada yer alıyor.

Kulüpten yapılan açıklamada, "Watford, ücret ertelemesi konusunda oyuncularla anlaşmaya varmıştır" denildi. Anlaşmanın detaylarına ilişkin ise herhangi bir bilgi verilmedi.

Açıklamada görüşlerine yer verilen kulüp başkanı Scott Duxbury, oyunculara teşekkür ederek, "Kulübün iyiliği için böyle bir kararı almakta tereddüt etmediler, onlarla gurur duyabiliriz" değerlendirmesinde bulundu.

  • Premier Lig'de daha önce West Ham United, Southampton ve Sheffield United maaş ertelemesi, Arsenal ise maaş indirimi yapmıştı.


