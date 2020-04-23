Premier Lig ekibi Watford futbolcu maaşlarını erteledi

Kulüpten yapılan açıklamada, "Watford, ücret ertelemesi konusunda oyuncularla anlaşmaya varmıştır" denildi. Anlaşmanın detaylarına ilişkin ise herhangi bir bilgi verilmedi.

Açıklamada görüşlerine yer verilen kulüp başkanı Scott Duxbury, oyunculara teşekkür ederek, "Kulübün iyiliği için böyle bir kararı almakta tereddüt etmediler, onlarla gurur duyabiliriz" değerlendirmesinde bulundu.

Premier Lig'de daha önce West Ham United, Southampton ve Sheffield United maaş ertelemesi, Arsenal ise maaş indirimi yapmıştı.

"It's a show of unity which we know our supporters and the Watford community will appreciate, and shows an awareness of the need for everybody to pull together in these challenging times.”



ℹ️ #watfordfc has reached an agreement with its players over a squad wage deferral. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 22, 2020



