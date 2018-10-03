Valencia'nın beğenisi ortalığı karıştırdı

Aldığı kötü sonuçların ardından taraftarına hayal kırıklığı yaşatan Jose Mourinho yönetimindeki Manchester United'da ilginç bir gelişme yaşandı. İngiliz ekibinin defans oyuncusu Antonio Valencia, sosyal medyada kendisinin fotoğrafıyla paylaşılan ancak Mourinho'nun görevine son verilmesi gerektiğinin yazılı olduğu bir yorumu beğendi.

33 yaşındaki futbolcunun bu hareketi sosyal medyada geniş yankı uyandırdı.

"Metni okumadan beğendim"

Valencia daha sonra yayınladığı mesajda paylaşımı metni okumadan beğendiğini açıkladı ve özür diledi;

"Paylaşımı metni okumadan beğendim. Bunlar benim görüşlerim değil ve bunun için özür dilerim. Teknik direktörümüz ve takım arkadaşlarımın her zaman arkasındayım."