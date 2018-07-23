MİLLİ TAKIM

Campbell'dan Mesut Özil'e destek

Irkçı tepkiler nedeniyle milli takım kariyerini sonlandırdığını açıklayan Mesut Özil'e en büyük destek, Arsenal ve Trabzonspor'un eski yıldızı Kevin Campbell'dan geldi.

Mesut Özil'e destek mesajları gelmeye devam ediyor.

Arsenal ve Trabzonspor'un eski yıldızı Kevin Campbell, ırkçı tepkiler yüzünden Almanya Milli Takımı'nı bırakan Mesut Özil'e destek oldu.

Sosyal medya hesabından Türk asıllı futbolcuyla ilgili bir paylaşım yaparak şu ifadeleri kullandı:

  • Bravo Mesut Özil. Ayrımcılığın dünyada ve futbolda yeri olmamalı. Sen Almanya'nın kupalar kazanmasına yardım ettin ama şimdi sana doğru döndüler. Kim olduğunla ve yaptıklarınla gurur duymalısın.

