Johan Elmander Galatasaray için futbolu bıraktı

Örgryte Başkanı Joacim Nordh, geçtiğimiz günlerde yaptığı açıklamada, Elmander'in hala sözleşmeli futbolcuları olduğunu ve kendilerine herhangi bir teklif gelmediğini belirtmişti.
Bu söylentilerin üzerine Elmander'in de sosyal medya hesabından "Bugün yeni jenerasyona yol açmak için doğru zaman. Yeni macera başlıyor" açıklamasında bulundu. Bu sözler tecrübeli oyuncunun Galatasaray'a yardımcı antrenör olarak döneceği şeklinde yorumlandı.
Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'in diğer yardımcıları Levent Şahin, Hasan Şaş, Ümit Davala ve Taffarel olmuştu.
- Elmander, 2011-2014 yılları arasında Galatasaray forması giymişti.
Today the time is right for me to step aside and make way for the next generation! First of all I would like to thank my family and also all the clubs and supporters that has been with me along the way! I am proud and thankful for the great adventure I have been on, and now look forward to my future once🙏🏼 #newbeginning #football #adventure #travel #nextchapter
Today the time is right for me to step aside and make way for the next generation! First of all I would like to thank my family and also all the clubs and supporters that has been with me along the way! I am proud and thankful for the great adventure I have been on, and now look forward to my future once🙏🏼 #newbeginning #football #adventure #travel #nextchapter
Yorum