Johan Elmander Galatasaray için futbolu bıraktı

Galatasaray'ın eski yıldızı Johan Elmander, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada futbolu bıraktığını duyurdu. Tecrübeli ismin sarı kırmızılıların teknik heyetinde görev yapması bekleniyor.

Johan Elmander, Galatasaray'da oynadığı dönemde sarı kırmızılı taraftarların en sevdiği futbolculardan biriydi.

Galatasaray'a 2011 yılında transfer olan ve sarı-kırmızılı takımda forma giydiği 2 sezonda 61 karşılaşmaya çıkıp 17 gol atan Johan Elmander, futbolu bıraktığını açıkladı. 36 yaşındaki ismin Galatasaray Teknik Direktörü Fatih Terim'in yeni yardımcısı olacağı konuşuluyordu.

Örgryte Başkanı Joacim Nordh, geçtiğimiz günlerde yaptığı açıklamada, Elmander'in hala sözleşmeli futbolcuları olduğunu ve kendilerine herhangi bir teklif gelmediğini belirtmişti.

Bu söylentilerin üzerine Elmander'in de sosyal medya hesabından "Bugün yeni jenerasyona yol açmak için doğru zaman. Yeni macera başlıyor" açıklamasında bulundu. Bu sözler tecrübeli oyuncunun Galatasaray'a yardımcı antrenör olarak döneceği şeklinde yorumlandı.

Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'in diğer yardımcıları Levent Şahin, Hasan Şaş, Ümit Davala ve Taffarel olmuştu.

  • Elmander, 2011-2014 yılları arasında Galatasaray forması giymişti.

