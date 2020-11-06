Koronavirüs Koronavirüs İstatistikleri
ABD Başkanı Trump: Twitter, hükümetin armağanı olan 230’uncu kısım sayesinde kontrolden çıktı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump paylaşımlarına gelen sansüre de değinerek “Twitter, hükümetin armağanı olan 230’uncu kısım sayesinde kontrolden çıktı!” dedi.

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump.
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump sosyal medyadan yaptığı açıklamada, paylaşımlarına gelen sansüre değinerek “Twitter, 230’uncu kısım hükümetin armağanı sayesinde kontrolden çıktı!” dedi.

ABD Başkanı ve Cumhuriyetçi aday Donald Trump, ülkede 3 Kasım Salı günü yapılan ve sonuçları henüz netleşmeyen seçimlere ilişkin Twitter hesabından açıklamalarda bulundu. Trump, “Amerika Birleşik Devletleri Başkanlığı’nı YASAL OYLAR KULLANIMI ile kolayca kazanıyorum. GÖZLEMCİLER'in herhangi bir şekilde ve biçimde işlerini yapmalarına izin verilmediğinden, bu süre içinde kabul edilen oyların YASADIŞI OY olarak belirlenmesi gerekmektedir. ABD Yüksek Mahkemesi karar vermeli!” dedi

