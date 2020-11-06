ABD Başkanı Trump: Twitter, hükümetin armağanı olan 230’uncu kısım sayesinde kontrolden çıktı

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump sosyal medyadan yaptığı açıklamada, paylaşımlarına gelen sansüre değinerek “Twitter, 230’uncu kısım hükümetin armağanı sayesinde kontrolden çıktı!” dedi.

Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

ABD Başkanı ve Cumhuriyetçi aday Donald Trump, ülkede 3 Kasım Salı günü yapılan ve sonuçları henüz netleşmeyen seçimlere ilişkin Twitter hesabından açıklamalarda bulundu. Trump, “Amerika Birleşik Devletleri Başkanlığı’nı YASAL OYLAR KULLANIMI ile kolayca kazanıyorum. GÖZLEMCİLER'in herhangi bir şekilde ve biçimde işlerini yapmalarına izin verilmediğinden, bu süre içinde kabul edilen oyların YASADIŞI OY olarak belirlenmesi gerekmektedir. ABD Yüksek Mahkemesi karar vermeli!” dedi

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

