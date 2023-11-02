Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United Maç Özeti
, İngiltere Lig Kupası son 16 turunda evinde Newcastle United ile karşılaştı. Newcastle Almiron, Lewis Hall ve Willock’un attığı gollerle maçtan 3-0 galip ayrıldı ve çeyrek finale yükselen taraf oldu. Manchester United - Newcastle United maç özeti haberimizde.
MANCHESTER UNİTED - NEWCASTLE UNİTED MAÇ ÖZETİ
MANCHESTER UNİTED - NEWCASTLE UNİTED MAÇ SONUCU
İNGİLTERE LİG KUPASI SON 16 TURU TOPLU SONUÇLAR
1 saat önce