Newcastle United, Manchester United deplasmanından 3-0 galip gelerek çeyrek finale yükseldi

İngiltere Lig Kupası son 16 turunda Manchester United evinde Newcastle United’ı konuk etti. Newcastle United zorlu deplasmandan 3-0 galip gelerek adını çeyrek finale yazdırdı. Goller dakika 28’ Miguel Almiron, 36’ Lewis Hall ve 60’ Joseph Willock’tan geldi. Manchester United - Newcastle United maç özetini izlemek ve İngiltere Lig Kupası son 16 turu toplu sonuçlarına bakmak için haberimize göz atabilirsiniz.

09:37 - 2/11/2023 Perşembe
Güncelleme: 09:39 - 2/11/2023 Perşembe
Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United Maç Özeti

, İngiltere Lig Kupası son 16 turunda evinde Newcastle United ile karşılaştı. Newcastle Almiron, Lewis Hall ve Willock’un attığı gollerle maçtan 3-0 galip ayrıldı ve çeyrek finale yükselen taraf oldu. Manchester United - Newcastle United maç özeti haberimizde.

MANCHESTER UNİTED - NEWCASTLE UNİTED MAÇ ÖZETİ

Manchester United - Newcastle United maç özetini izlemek için

MANCHESTER UNİTED - NEWCASTLE UNİTED MAÇ SONUCU

İNGİLTERE LİG KUPASI SON 16 TURU TOPLU SONUÇLAR


Galatasaray, zorlu Manchester United deplasmanından 3-2 galip ayrıldı | ÖZET

UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi A Grubu 2. haftasında temsilcimiz Galatasaray deplasmanda Manchester United ile karşılaştı. Nefes kesen maçta Galatasaray 3-2'lik skorla 3 puana ulaştı. Manchester United'ın golleri 17' ve 87' Rasmus Höjlund, (2) Galatasaray'ın golleri 23' Wilfried Zaha, 71' Kerem Aktürkoğlu ve 81' Mauro Icardi'den geldi. Manchester United'ta Carlos Casemiro dakika 77'de kırmızı kart görerek oyun dışı kaldı. Galatasaray A grubunda ilk galibiyetini alarak 4 puanla 2. sırada yer aldı. Manchester United ise henüz puan alamayarak son sırada yer aldı. Manchester United - Galatasaray maç özetini izlemek ve UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi grupların puan durumlarına bakmak için haberimize göz atabilirsiniz.



#Manchester United
#Newcastle United
#İngiltere Lig Kupası
