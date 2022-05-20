Avrupa Ligi'nde sezonun en iyi ikinci golü Fenerbahçeli futbolcudan

Organizasyondan yapılan açıklamaya göre ligde sezonun en iyileri, UEFA'nın teknik gözlemci ekibi tarafından belirlendi.

Almanya ekibi Eintracht Frankfurt ile Avrupa Ligi'nde çıktığı 12 maçta 3 gol atıp 6 gol pası vererek şampiyonlukta önemli rol oynayan Sırp kanat oyuncusu Kostic, sezonun en iyi futbolcusu ödülünü kazandı.

Sezonun en iyi 11'inde Kevin Trapp, Martin Hinteregger, Filip Kostic, Rafael Borre (Eintracht Frankfurt), Craig Dawson, Declan Rice (West Ham United), Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier, Ryan Kent (Rangers), Konrad Laimer, Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) yer aldı.

May 20, 2022

En iyi gol Insigne'den





Legia Varşova'yı ağırladıkları maçta yaptığı şık vuruşla fileleri havalandıran Napolili Lorenzo Insigne, sezonun golü ödülünü aldı. Fenerbahçeli Mergim Berisha, Antwerp deplasmanında attığı vole golüyle bu sıralamada ikinci oldu.

En iyi genç oyuncu ödülünü ise Eintracht Frankfurt'tan Ansgar Knauff elde etti.