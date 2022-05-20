Avrupa Ligi'nde sezonun en iyi ikinci golü Fenerbahçeli futbolcudan

Spor Avrupa Liginde sezonun en iyi ikinci golü Fenerbahçeli futbolcudan
UEFA Avrupa Ligi'nde 2021-2022 sezonunun en iyi futbolcusu, Eintracht Frankfurt'tan Filip Kostic seçildi. Fenerbahçeli Mergim Berisha'nın Antwerp'e attığı gol ise sezonun en iyi ikinci golü oldu.

Haber Merkezi AA
Berisha bu sezon Avrupa Ligi'nde 2 gol kaydetti.

Organizasyondan yapılan açıklamaya göre ligde sezonun en iyileri, UEFA'nın teknik gözlemci ekibi tarafından belirlendi.

Almanya ekibi Eintracht Frankfurt ile Avrupa Ligi'nde çıktığı 12 maçta 3 gol atıp 6 gol pası vererek şampiyonlukta önemli rol oynayan Sırp kanat oyuncusu Kostic, sezonun en iyi futbolcusu ödülünü kazandı.

Sezonun en iyi 11'inde Kevin Trapp, Martin Hinteregger, Filip Kostic, Rafael Borre (Eintracht Frankfurt), Craig Dawson, Declan Rice (West Ham United), Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier, Ryan Kent (Rangers), Konrad Laimer, Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) yer aldı.

En iyi gol Insigne'den


Legia Varşova'yı ağırladıkları maçta yaptığı şık vuruşla fileleri havalandıran Napolili Lorenzo Insigne, sezonun golü ödülünü aldı. Fenerbahçeli Mergim Berisha, Antwerp deplasmanında attığı vole golüyle bu sıralamada ikinci oldu.

En iyi genç oyuncu ödülünü ise Eintracht Frankfurt'tan Ansgar Knauff elde etti.
