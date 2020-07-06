Uzaydan çekilen Ankara bir milyondan fazla beğeni aldı

Koronavirüs Koronavirüs İstatistikleri
Dünya'nın çevresinde dolaşan Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu dün akşam Ankara semalarında göründü. Uzay İstasyonu'ndan Ankara'nın fotoğrafını çeken ABD Havacılık ve Uzay Ajansı (NASA), Ankara fotoğrafını sosyal medyada paylaştı. NASA'nın Instagram hesabından yapılan paylaşımda, başkentin gece saatlerinde uzaydan çekilmiş görüntüsü ile "Ankara, Türkiye'nin kalbi, karanlık gece ve uzayda bir parıltı." notu yer aldı.

Haber Merkezi AA
Uluslarası Uzay İstasyonu Dünya'nın çevresinde dolaşırken birçok şehri de uzaydan fotoğraflıyor. Dün de Ankara'nın üstünden geçti ve başkentin fotoğrafını çekti.

NASA, fotoğrafı İnstagram'dan paylaştıktan sonra Ankara'nın uzaydan görülen hali bir milyonun üstünde beğeni aldı.

  • Fotoğrafın açıklamasında ise "ISS'de görevli NASA astronotları tarafından çekilen bu fotoğrafta, elektrik ışıklarının ağ gibi ördüğü ve ip gibi uzanan otoyollarla birbirine bağladığı Türkiye'nin başkenti görülüyor.

Işık renklerindeki farklılık, değişik ampül türlerinin kullanılmasından kaynaklanıyor ve sanayi bölgeleri ile yerleşim yerlerini birbirinden ayırıyor." ifadeleri kullanıldı.

Ankara, the heart of Turkey, aglow in the dark of night and space.⁣ ⁣ This image, captured by @NASAAstronauts aboard the @ISS, shows the capital of Turkey lit up with the interwoven city grid and strings of highways. The variation in color comes from different light bulb technologies, and broadly outlines the separation between industrial and residential areas.⁣ ⁣ Image Credit: NASA⁣ ⁣ #nasa #space #Turkey #spacepics #iss

