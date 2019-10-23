ABD Başkanı Trump'ın Barış Pınarı Harekatı açıklaması: Türkiye-Suriye sınırında büyük başarı, güvenli bölge oluşturuldu

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, "Türkiye-Suriye sınırında büyük başarı. Güvenli bölge oluşturuldu" dedi.

Trump Türkiye ve Rusya arasında varılan anlaşma ile ilgili "Türkiye Suriye sınırında büyük başarı. Güvenli bölge oluşturuldu. Anlaşma yapıldı ve savaş görevi sona erdi.Kürtler artık güvende bizle çok güzel çalıştılar. Yakalanan DEAŞ mahkumları güvende. 11.30'da Beyaz saray'dan açıklama yapacağım. Teşekkürler" ifadelerinin yer aldığı bir tweet attı.

Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 Ekim 2019

