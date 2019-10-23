Dünya ABD Başkanı Trumpın Barış Pınarı Harekatı açıklaması Türkiye-Suriye sınırında büyük başarı, güvenli bölge oluşturuldu
AMERİKA

ABD Başkanı Trump'ın Barış Pınarı Harekatı açıklaması: Türkiye-Suriye sınırında büyük başarı, güvenli bölge oluşturuldu

ABD Başkanı Trump, "Türkiye-Suriye sınırında büyük başarı. Güvenli bölge oluşturuldu" dedi.

Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump.
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, "Türkiye-Suriye sınırında büyük başarı. Güvenli bölge oluşturuldu" dedi.

Trump Türkiye ve Rusya arasında varılan anlaşma ile ilgili "Türkiye Suriye sınırında büyük başarı. Güvenli bölge oluşturuldu. Anlaşma yapıldı ve savaş görevi sona erdi.Kürtler artık güvende bizle çok güzel çalıştılar. Yakalanan DEAŞ mahkumları güvende. 11.30'da Beyaz saray'dan açıklama yapacağım. Teşekkürler" ifadelerinin yer aldığı bir tweet attı.

