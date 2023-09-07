|
Windows 11 nasıl yüklenir ve nasıl kurulur?

Windows 11 indirme, yükseltme ve kurulum işlemleri binlerce Windows kullanıcısı tarafından araştırılıyor. Microsoft, Windows 11'in kararlı sürümünü tüm kullanıcılar için yayınlandı. Yeni özellikler, sistem optimizasyonları ve güncellemelerden faydalanmak isteyen kullanıcılar Windows 10 olan işletim sistemini 11'e yükseltme yöntemlerini araştırıyor. Peki, Microsoft Windows 11 indirme, Microsoft Windows 11 yükleme nasıl yapılır? Microsoft Windows 11 kurulumu için hangi cihaz ve özellikleri bulunmalı? Microsoft'un yeni işletim sistemi Windows 11 kurulumu ve indirme işlemleri hakkında bilgiler haberimizde..

ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Microsoft, bundan birkaç ay önce yeni işletim sistemi Windows 11'i duyurmuştu. Performans optimizasyonlarının yanı sıra tasarımıyla da dikkat çeken Windows 11, önce Windows Insider kullanıcıları tarafından deneyimlenebiliyordu. Microsoft, ikinci aşamada ise Windows 11'in kararlı sürümünü tüm günlük kullanıcılar ve işletmeler için resmen yayınladı. Henüz yüklemeyenler için Windows 11'in nasıl yükleneceğini ve nasıl kurulum yapılacağını içeriğimizde derledik.

WİNDOWS 11 NASIL İNDİRİLİR?

  • Microsoft nihayet Windows 11 ISO dosyasını indirmeye sundu. Fakat ISO’yu Microsoft’un sitesinden indirmek sizi biraz uğraştırabilir. Biz halihazırda indirmeniz gereken 64 Bit Türkçe sürüme doğrudan bir bağlantı hazırladık. Bu bağlantı sayesinde Windows 11 ISO’sunu tek tıklama ile indirebilirsiniz:

WİNDOWS 11 NASIL KURULUR?

> Bilgisayarınızı açın ve "Başlat" butonuna tıklayın.

> "Ayarlar" butonuna tıklayın.

> "Güncelleştirme ve Güvenlik" seçeneğine tıklayın.

> Sol tarafta yer alan menüde bulunan "Windows Update" menüsünde bulunduğunuzdan emin olun.

> Bilgisayarınız destekliyorsa, önünüzdeki ekranda Windows 11'in indirilebileceğini göreceksiniz. Sisteminiz desteklemiyorsa, "Bu bilgisayar şu anda Windows 11 için olan tüm sistem gereksinimlerini karşılamıyor." şeklinde bir uyarı görürsünüz.

> İndirme işlemlerini yaptıktan sonra tıpkı Windows 10 güncellemesi yapıyor gibi yönergeleri takip edin ve Windows 11'in yüklemesini tamamlayın.

> Microsoft'un Windows 10'da da kullanılan işletim sistemi indirme yardımcısını (Microsoft Creation Tool) açın.

> Uygulama içerisinde ilerleyerek sisteminizle uyumlu Windows 11 seçeneğini indirmeye başlayın.

> İndirdiğiniz ISO dosyasını Rufus gibi uygulamalar aracılığıyla bir USB belleğe yükleyin. (Dilerseniz bu dosyaları doğrudan DVD'ye de yazdırabilirsiniz.)

> Sisteminizi açarken USB bellek ya da DVD üzerinden boot yapın.

> Microsoft'un yükleme talimatlarını takip edin.

> Windows 11'in indirilebilmesi için oluşturulan internet sitesinde, "Windows 11 Disk Görüntüsünü (ISO) İndir" başlıklı bir bölüm daha var. Bu bölüm, Windows 11'in bir sürümünün doğrudan ISO dosyasını indirmenizi sağlıyor. Microsoft Creation Tool, sisteminizi otomatik olarak inceleyerek kullandığınız Windows 10 sürümünün Windows 11 versiyonunu indirmenizi sağlar. Bu da lisans sorunu yaşamanızın önüne geçer.

WİNDOWS 11 İÇİN GEREKLİ OLAN CİHAZ ÖZELLİKLERİ NELER?

  • Windows 11 kurulumu için 1 gigahertz (GHz) ve üstü, 64 bit mimarili ve 2 çekirdekten fazla olan bir işlemciye, en az 4 GB bellek boyutuna, 64 GB veya daha büyük bir depolama alanına, UEFI ve güvenli önyükleme özelliğine, TPM 2.0 özelliğine, WDDM 2.0 sürücüsü ile DirectX 12 veya üstü olan bir grafik kartına ve 9 inçten büyük olan yüksek çözünürlüklü (720P) bir ekrana sahip olmanız gerekiyor.

WİNDOWS 11 DESTEKLEYEN İNTEL İŞLEMCİLER

Intel® Atom® x6200FE

Intel® Atom® x6211E

Intel® Atom® x6212RE

Intel® Atom® x6413E

Intel® Atom® x6414RE

Intel® Atom® x6425E

Intel® Atom® x6425RE

Intel® Atom® x6427FE

Intel® Celeron® G4900

Intel® Celeron® G4900T

Intel® Celeron® G4920

Intel® Celeron® G4930

Intel® Celeron® G4930E

Intel® Celeron® G4930T

Intel® Celeron® G4932E

Intel® Celeron® G4950

Intel® Celeron® J4005

Intel® Celeron® J4105

Intel® Celeron® J4115

Intel® Celeron® N4000

Intel® Celeron® N4100

Intel® Celeron® 3867U

Intel® Celeron® 4205U

Intel® Celeron® 4305U

Intel® Celeron® 4305UE

Intel® Celeron® J4025

Intel® Celeron® J4125

Intel® Celeron® N4020

Intel® Celeron® N4120

Intel® Celeron® 5205U

Intel® Celeron® 5305U

Intel® Celeron® G5900

Intel® Celeron® G5900E

Intel® Celeron® G5900T

Intel® Celeron® G5900TE

Intel® Celeron® G5905

Intel® Celeron® G5905T

Intel® Celeron® G5920

Intel® Celeron® G5925

Intel® Celeron® J6412

Intel® Celeron® J6413

Intel® Celeron® N6210

Intel® Celeron® N6211

Intel® Celeron® N4500

Intel® Celeron® N4505

Intel® Celeron® N5100

Intel® Celeron® N5105

Intel® Celeron® 6305

Intel® Celeron® 6305E

Intel® Core™ i5-10210Y

Intel® Core™ i5-10310Y

Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y

Intel® Core™ i5-8210Y

Intel® Core™ i5-8310Y

Intel® Core™ i7-10510Y

Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y

Intel® Core™ m3-8100Y

Intel® Core™ i3-8100

Intel® Core™ i3-8100B

Intel® Core™ i3-8100H

Intel® Core™ i3-8100T

Intel® Core™ i3-8109U

Intel® Core™ i3-8140U

Intel® Core™ i3-8300

Intel® Core™ i3-8300T

Intel® Core™ i3-8350K

Intel® Core™ i5+8400

Intel® Core™ i5+8500

Intel® Core™ i5-8257U

Intel® Core™ i5-8259U

Intel® Core™ i5-8260U

Intel® Core™ i5-8269U

Intel® Core™ i5-8279U

Intel® Core™ i5-8300H

Intel® Core™ i5-8400

Intel® Core™ i5-8400B

Intel® Core™ i5-8400H

Intel® Core™ i5-8400T

Intel® Core™ i5-8500

Intel® Core™ i5-8500B

Intel® Core™ i5-8500T

Intel® Core™ i5-8600

Intel® Core™ i5-8600K

Intel® Core™ i5-8600T

Intel® Core™ i7-8086K

Intel® Core™ i7-8557U

Intel® Core™ i7-8559U

Intel® Core™ i7-8569U

Intel® Core™ i7-8700

Intel® Core™ i7-8700B

Intel® Core™ i7-8700K

Intel® Core™ i7-8700T

Intel® Core™ i7-8750H

Intel® Core™ i7-8850H

Intel® Core™ i3-8130U

Intel® Core™ i5-8250U

Intel® Core™ i5-8350U

Intel® Core™ i7-8550U

Intel® Core™ i7-8650U

Intel® Core™ i3-8145U

Intel® Core™ i3-8145UE

Intel® Core™ i5-8265U

Intel® Core™ i5-8365U

Intel® Core™ i5-8365UE

Intel® Core™ i7-8565U

Intel® Core™ i7-8665U

Intel® Core™ i7-8665UE

Intel® Core™ i3-9100

Intel® Core™ i3-9100E

Intel® Core™ i3-9100F

Intel® Core™ i3-9100HL

Intel® Core™ i3-9100T

Intel® Core™ i3-9100TE

Intel® Core™ i3-9300

Intel® Core™ i3-9300T

Intel® Core™ i3-9320

Intel® Core™ i3-9350K

Intel® Core™ i3-9350KF

Intel® Core™ i5-9300H

Intel® Core™ i5-9300HF

Intel® Core™ i5-9400

Intel® Core™ i5-9400F

Intel® Core™ i5-9400H

Intel® Core™ i5-9400T

Intel® Core™ i5-9500

Intel® Core™ i5-9500E

Intel® Core™ i5-9500F

Intel® Core™ i5-9500T

Intel® Core™ i5-9500TE

Intel® Core™ i5-9600

Intel® Core™ i5-9600K

Intel® Core™ i5-9600KF

Intel® Core™ i5-9600T

Intel® Core™ i7-9700

Intel® Core™ i7-9700E

Intel® Core™ i7-9700F

Intel® Core™ i7-9700K

Intel® Core™ i7-9700KF

Intel® Core™ i7-9700T

Intel® Core™ i7-9700TE

Intel® Core™ i7-9750H

Intel® Core™ i7-9750HF

Intel® Core™ i7-9850H

Intel® Core™ i7-9850HE

Intel® Core™ i7-9850HL

Intel® Core™ i9-8950HK

Intel® Core™ i9-9880H

Intel® Core™ i9-9900

Intel® Core™ i9-9900K

Intel® Core™ i9-9900KF

Intel® Core™ i9-9900KS

Intel® Core™ i9-9900T

Intel® Core™ i9-9980HK

Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y

Intel® Core™ i3-10110Y

Intel® Core™ i9-10900X

Intel® Core™ i9-10920X

Intel® Core™ i9-10940X

Intel® Core™ i9-10980XE

Intel® Core™ i3-10100

Intel® Core™ i3-10100E

Intel® Core™ i3-10100F

Intel® Core™ i3-10100T

Intel® Core™ i3-10100TE

Intel® Core™ i3-10105

Intel® Core™ i3-10105F

Intel® Core™ i3-10105T

Intel® Core™ i3-10110U

Intel® Core™ i3-10300

Intel® Core™ i3-10300T

Intel® Core™ i3-10305

Intel® Core™ i3-10305T

Intel® Core™ i3-10320

Intel® Core™ i3-10325

Intel® Core™ i5-10200H

Intel® Core™ i5-10210U

Intel® Core™ i5-10300H

Intel® Core™ i5-10310U

Intel® Core™ i5-10400

Intel® Core™ i5-10400F

Intel® Core™ i5-10400H

Intel® Core™ i5-10400T

Intel® Core™ i5-10500

Intel® Core™ i5-10500E

Intel® Core™ i5-10500H

Intel® Core™ i5-10500T

Intel® Core™ i5-10500TE

Intel® Core™ i5-10600

Intel® Core™ i5-10600K

Intel® Core™ i5-10600KF

Intel® Core™ i5-10600T

Intel® Core™ i7-10510U

Intel® Core™ i7-10610U

Intel® Core™ i7-10700

Intel® Core™ i7-10700E

Intel® Core™ i7-10700F

Intel® Core™ i7-10700K

Intel® Core™ i7-10700KF

Intel® Core™ i7-10700T

Intel® Core™ i7-10700TE

Intel® Core™ i7-10710U

Intel® Core™ i7-10750H

Intel® Core™ i7-10810U

Intel® Core™ i7-10850H

Intel® Core™ i7-10870H

Intel® Core™ i7-10875H

Intel® Core™ i9-10850K

Intel® Core™ i9-10885H

Intel® Core™ i9-10900

Intel® Core™ i9-10900E

Intel® Core™ i9-10900F

Intel® Core™ i9-10900K

Intel® Core™ i9-10900KF

Intel® Core™ i9-10900T

Intel® Core™ i9-10900TE

Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK

Intel® Core™ i3-1000G1

Intel® Core™ i3-1000G4

Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Intel® Core™ i5-1030G4

Intel® Core™ i5-1030G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1038NG7

Intel® Core™ i7-1060G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1068NG7

Intel® Core™ i3-L13G4

Intel® Core™ i5-L16G7

Intel® Core™ i5-11400

Intel® Core™ i5-11400F

Intel® Core™ i5-11400T

Intel® Core™ i5-11500

Intel® Core™ i5-11500T

Intel® Core™ i5-11600

Intel® Core™ i5-11600K

Intel® Core™ i5-11600KF

Intel® Core™ i5-11600T

Intel® Core™ i7-11700

Intel® Core™ i7-11700F

Intel® Core™ i7-11700K

Intel® Core™ i7-11700KF

Intel® Core™ i7-11700T

Intel® Core™ i9-11900

Intel® Core™ i9-11900F

Intel® Core™ i9-11900K

Intel® Core™ i9-11900KF

Intel® Core™ i9-11900T

Intel® Core™ i3-1110G4

Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4

Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4E

Intel® Core™ i3-1115GRE

Intel® Core™ i3-1120G4

Intel® Core™ i3-1125G4

Intel® Core™ i5-11300H

Intel® Core™ i5-1130G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1140G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7E

Intel® Core™ i5-1145GRE

Intel® Core™ i7-11370H

Intel® Core™ i7-11375H

Intel® Core™ i7-1160G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1180G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7E

Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE

Intel® Pentium® Gold 4425Y

Intel® Pentium® Gold 6500Y

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5420

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5420T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5620

Intel® Pentium® Silver J5005

Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000

Intel® Pentium® Gold 4417U

Intel® Pentium® Gold 5405U

Intel® Pentium® Silver J5040

Intel® Pentium® Silver N5030

Intel® Pentium® Gold 6405U

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400E

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6400TE

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6405

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6405T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6500

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6500T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6505

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6505T

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6600

Intel® Pentium® Gold G6605

Intel® Pentium® 6805

Intel® Pentium® J6426

Intel® Pentium® N6415

Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000

Intel® Pentium® Silver N6005

Intel® Pentium® Gold 7505

Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3104

Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3106

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5115

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5118

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5119T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5120

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5120T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5122

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126F

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6126T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6128

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130F

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6130T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6132

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6134

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6136

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138F

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138P

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6138T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6140

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6142

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6142F

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6144

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6146

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6148F

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6150

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6152

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6154

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8153

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8156

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8158

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160F

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8160T

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8164

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8168

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8170

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8176

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8176F

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8180

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4108

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4109T

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4110

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4112

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4114

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4114T

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4116

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4116T

Intel® Xeon® E-2124

Intel® Xeon® E-2124G

Intel® Xeon® E-2126G

Intel® Xeon® E-2134

Intel® Xeon® E-2136

Intel® Xeon® E-2144G

Intel® Xeon® E-2146G

Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

Intel® Xeon® E-2176G

Intel® Xeon® E-2176M

Intel® Xeon® E-2186G

Intel® Xeon® E-2186M

Intel® Xeon® E-2224

Intel® Xeon® E-2224G

Intel® Xeon® E-2226G

Intel® Xeon® E-2226GE

Intel® Xeon® E-2234

Intel® Xeon® E-2236

Intel® Xeon® E-2244G

Intel® Xeon® E-2246G

Intel® Xeon® E-2254ME

Intel® Xeon® E-2254ML

Intel® Xeon® E-2274G

Intel® Xeon® E-2276G

Intel® Xeon® E-2276M

Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME

Intel® Xeon® E-2276ML

Intel® Xeon® E-2278G

Intel® Xeon® E-2278GE

Intel® Xeon® E-2278GEL

Intel® Xeon® E-2286G

Intel® Xeon® E-2286M

Intel® Xeon® E-2288G

Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3204

Intel® Xeon® Bronze 3206R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5215

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5215L

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5217

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218B

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218N

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220S

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5220T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5222

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6208U

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6209U

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6210U

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6212U

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6222V

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6226

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6226R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230N

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238L

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6238T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240L

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6240Y

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6244

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6246R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6248

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6248R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6250

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6250L

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252N

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6254

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6256

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6258R

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6262V

Intel® Xeon® Gold Gold 5218

Intel® Xeon® Gold Gold 6238R

Intel® Xeon® Gold6246

Intel® Xeon® Goldv 6234

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8253

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8256

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260L

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260Y

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8268

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8270

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8276

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8276L

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8280L

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9221

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9222

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9242

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 9282

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4208

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4209T

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210R

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210T

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214R

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4214Y

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4215

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4215R

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4216

Intel® Xeon® W-2223

Intel® Xeon® W-2225

Intel® Xeon® W-2235

Intel® Xeon® W-2245

Intel® Xeon® W-2255

Intel® Xeon® W-2265

Intel® Xeon® W-2275

Intel® Xeon® W-2295

Intel® Xeon® W-3223

Intel® Xeon® W-3225

Intel® Xeon® W-3235

Intel® Xeon® W-3245

Intel® Xeon® W-3245M

Intel® Xeon® W-3265

Intel® Xeon® W-3265M

Intel® Xeon® W-3275

Intel® Xeon® W-3275M

Intel® Xeon® W-10855M

Intel® Xeon® W-10885M

Intel® Xeon® W-1250

Intel® Xeon® W-1250E

Intel® Xeon® W-1250P

Intel® Xeon® W-1250TE

Intel® Xeon® W-1270

Intel® Xeon® W-1270E

Intel® Xeon® W-1270P

Intel® Xeon® W-1270TE

Intel® Xeon® W-1290

Intel® Xeon® W-1290E

Intel® Xeon® W-1290P

Intel® Xeon® W-1290T

Intel® Xeon® W-1290TE

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5315Y

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5317

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5318N

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5318S

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5320

Intel® Xeon® Gold 5320T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6312U

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6314U

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6326

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6330

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6330N

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6334

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6336Y

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338N

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6338T

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6342

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6346

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6348

Intel® Xeon® Gold 6354

Intel® Xeon® Gold Gold 5318Y

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8351N

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352S

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352V

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8352Y

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8358

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8358P

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8360Y

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8368

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8368Q

Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8380

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4309Y

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4310

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4310T

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4314

Intel® Xeon® Silver 4316

WİNDOWS 11 DESTEKLEYEN AMD İŞLEMCİLER

AMD AMD 3015e

AMD AMD 3020e

AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150C

AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150U

AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050C

AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050e

AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050U

AMD Athlon™ 3000G

AMD Athlon™ 300GE

AMD Athlon™ 300U

AMD Athlon™ 320GE

AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150G

AMD Athlon™ Gold 3150GE

AMD Athlon™ Silver 3050GE

AMD EPYC™ 7232P

AMD EPYC™ 7252

AMD EPYC™ 7262

AMD EPYC™ 7272

AMD EPYC™ 7282

AMD EPYC™ 7302

AMD EPYC™ 7302P

AMD EPYC™ 7352

AMD EPYC™ 7402

AMD EPYC™ 7402P

AMD EPYC™ 7452

AMD EPYC™ 7502

AMD EPYC™ 7502P

AMD EPYC™ 7532

AMD EPYC™ 7542

AMD EPYC™ 7552

AMD EPYC™ 7642

AMD EPYC™ 7662

AMD EPYC™ 7702

AMD EPYC™ 7702P

AMD EPYC™ 7742

AMD EPYC™ 7F32

AMD EPYC™ 7F52

AMD EPYC™ 7F72

AMD EPYC™ 7H12

AMD EPYC™ 72F3

AMD EPYC™ 7313

AMD EPYC™ 7313P

AMD EPYC™ 7343

AMD EPYC™ 73F3

AMD EPYC™ 7413

AMD EPYC™ 7443

AMD EPYC™ 7443P

AMD EPYC™ 7453

AMD EPYC™ 74F3

AMD EPYC™ 7513

AMD EPYC™ 7543

AMD EPYC™ 7543P

AMD EPYC™ 75F3

AMD EPYC™ 7643

AMD EPYC™ 7663

AMD EPYC™ 7713

AMD EPYC™ 7713P

AMD EPYC™ 7763

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250C

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200G ile Radeon Vega 8 GPU

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200GE

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3350U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X

AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300G

AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300GE

AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 5400U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3200G

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3200GE

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 3300U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350G

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350GE

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4450U

AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 5450U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400G ile Radeon RX Vega 11 GPU

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400GE

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3450U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500C

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3550H

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition

AMD Ryzen™ 5 2500X

AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600

AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600E

AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600X

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500 İşlemci

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600XT

AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600GE

AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600H

AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600HS

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3400G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3400GE

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3500U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 2600

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 3600

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650GE

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5650U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3780U Microsoft Surface Edition

AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700

AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700E İşlemci

AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3800XT

AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700G

AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700GE

AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H

AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800HS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800HS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 3700U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 2700

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 2700X

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750G

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750GE

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U

AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900 İşlemci

AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT

AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900H

AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HS

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HX

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 3900

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2920X

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2950X

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2970WX

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2990WX

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3960X

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3970X

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 3990X

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3945WX

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3955WX

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3975WX

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3995WX

