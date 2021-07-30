Pakistan Başbakanı Han'dan Türkiye'ye destek mesajı: Yardıma hazırız

Pakistan Başbakanı İmran Han, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, yangınlarda hayatını kaybedenler için Türkiye hükümeti ile halkının acısını paylaştıklarını ve onların yanında olduklarını belirtti.

We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time. https://t.co/cb30nZiZjo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 30, 2021

Han, bu zor zamanda Türkiye'nin ihtiyaç duyabileceği her türlü yardımı sağlamaya hazır olduklarını kaydetti.

OYNAT 00:27 Kendi yarasını tedavi eden orman işçisi yeniden alevlerin arasına koştu Antalya Manavgat ilçesindeki yangın söndürme çalışmalarında yaralanan bir orman işçisi kendi yarasını sarıp alevlerin arasına koştu. Orman Genel Müdürlüğü'nün sosyal medya hesabından paylaşılan videoda, 'Yaralanan kolunu kendi sarıp, bir ağaç daha kurtarabilmek için görevine koşan kahramanımız Cihan Toşur. Aynı gayretle dur durak bilmeden Yeşil Vatan'ımızı savunan tüm kahramanlarımızla gurur duyuyoruz. Elinize, emeğinize sağlık.' ifadelerine yer verildi. BiP'te paylaş

