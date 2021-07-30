Pakistan Başbakanı Han'dan Türkiye'ye destek mesajı: Yardıma hazırız

Pakistan Başbakanı İmran Han, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, yangınlarda hayatını kaybedenler için Türkiye hükümeti ile halkının acısını paylaştıklarını ve onların yanında olduklarını belirtti.
We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time. https://t.co/cb30nZiZjo
We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time. https://t.co/cb30nZiZjo— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 30, 2021
Han, bu zor zamanda Türkiye'nin ihtiyaç duyabileceği her türlü yardımı sağlamaya hazır olduklarını kaydetti.