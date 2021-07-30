Dünya Pakistan Başbakanı Handan Türkiyeye destek mesajı Yardıma hazırız
Pakistan Başbakanı Han'dan Türkiye'ye destek mesajı: Yardıma hazırız

Pakistan Başbakanı İmran Han, Türkiye'nin farklı bölgelerinde devam eden orman yangınları nedeniyle ülkesinin yardıma hazır olduğunu bildirdi.

Haber Merkezi AA
İmran Han

Pakistan Başbakanı İmran Han, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, yangınlarda hayatını kaybedenler için Türkiye hükümeti ile halkının acısını paylaştıklarını ve onların yanında olduklarını belirtti.

Han, bu zor zamanda Türkiye'nin ihtiyaç duyabileceği her türlü yardımı sağlamaya hazır olduklarını kaydetti.

Kendi yarasını tedavi eden orman işçisi yeniden alevlerin arasına koştu
OYNAT 00:27
Kendi yarasını tedavi eden orman işçisi yeniden alevlerin arasına koştu
Antalya Manavgat ilçesindeki yangın söndürme çalışmalarında yaralanan bir orman işçisi kendi yarasını sarıp alevlerin arasına koştu. Orman Genel Müdürlüğü'nün sosyal medya hesabından paylaşılan videoda, 'Yaralanan kolunu kendi sarıp, bir ağaç daha kurtarabilmek için görevine koşan kahramanımız Cihan Toşur. Aynı gayretle dur durak bilmeden Yeşil Vatan'ımızı savunan tüm kahramanlarımızla gurur duyuyoruz. Elinize, emeğinize sağlık.' ifadelerine yer verildi.

Bakan Pakdemirli açıkladı: 85 adet orman yangınının 74 tanesi kontrol altına alındı
Bakan Pakdemirli açıkladı: 85 adet orman yangınının 74 tanesi kontrol altına alındı

Marmaris'teki orman yangınına müdahale karadan devam ediyor
Marmaris'teki orman yangınına müdahale karadan devam ediyor

C-130B uçaklarında yangın söndürme kitlerinin neden kullanılmadığı ortaya çıktı
C-130B uçaklarında yangın söndürme kitlerinin neden kullanılmadığı ortaya çıktı
