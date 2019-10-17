Dünya Erdoğandan Trumpa yanıt Terörizmi yendiğimizde daha birçok can kurtarılacak
Erdoğan'dan Trump'a yanıt: Terörizmi yendiğimizde daha birçok can kurtarılacak

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, ABD Başkanı Trump'a yanıt verdi: "Sayın Başkan, insanlığın baş düşmanı olan terörizmi yendiğimizde daha birçok can kurtarılacak. Bu ortak çabanın bölgemizde barışı ve istikrarı destekleyeceğinden eminim."

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, ABD Başkanı Trump'ın tweetine yanıt verdi. Erdoğan'ın yanıtında,

"Sayın Başkan, insanlığın baş düşmanı olan terörizmi yendiğimizde daha birçok can kurtarılacak. Bu ortak çabanın bölgemizde barışı ve istikrarı destekleyeceğinden eminim" ifadeleri yer aldı.

ABD Başkanı Trump, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve ABD Başkan Yardımcısı Pence'in görüşmesinin ardından sosyal medya hesabı Twitter’dan paylaşımda bulunmuştu.

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'nin Suriye'nin kuzeyinde bir terör devleti kurulmasının engellemeye yönelik başlattığı Barış Pınarı Harekatı sonrası ABD'de adeta yaptırım seferberliği ilan edildi. ABD Kongresi ve Hazine Bakanlığı ayrı ayrı yaptırım paketleri hazırladı. Şüphesiz Türkiye'nin bu yaptırımlara karşı atabileceği bazı adımlar bulunuyor. Akıllara gelen ilk seçenek ise, İncirlik ve Kürecik Radar Üssü'nün Amerikan ordusunun kullanımına kapatılması. Yenisafak.com'un sorularını yanıtlayan Türkiye'nin en kıdemli emekli büyükelçilerinden Uluç Özülker, "Yaptırım konusunda çok daha ileriye giden tutum içerisine girildiğinde, Türkiye'nin elinde kozlar ve atabileceği çok adım var. Türkiye bütün bunların altından kalkabilecek kadar güçlüdür" değerlendirmesinde bulundu.
