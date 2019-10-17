Erdoğan'dan Trump'a yanıt: Terörizmi yendiğimizde daha birçok can kurtarılacak

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, ABD Başkanı Trump'ın tweetine yanıt verdi. Erdoğan'ın yanıtında,

"Sayın Başkan, insanlığın baş düşmanı olan terörizmi yendiğimizde daha birçok can kurtarılacak. Bu ortak çabanın bölgemizde barışı ve istikrarı destekleyeceğinden eminim" ifadeleri yer aldı.

Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 17, 2019

ABD Başkanı Trump, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve ABD Başkan Yardımcısı Pence'in görüşmesinin ardından sosyal medya hesabı Twitter’dan paylaşımda bulunmuştu.

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

