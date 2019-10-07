Trump'tan küstah tehdit: Türk ekonomisini yok ederim

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Türkiye'nin Suriye'nin kuzeyinde planladığı operasyona ilişkin Twitter'den açıklamalarda bulundu. Türkiye'yi ekonomisini yok etmekle tehdit ettiği paylaşımda. Suriye'de bulunan DEAŞ tutuklularının durumuna ilişkin de açıklama yaptı.

Trump Twitter paylaşımında, "Türkiye, benim büyük ve emsalsiz bilgeliğimle sınırları aşmak olarak değerlendirdiğim bir şey yaparsa, Türk ekonomisini yıkıp ve yokedeceğim (daha önce yaptım) Avrupalılarla şu DEAŞ tutuklularının icabına bakmalılar" ifadelerini kullandı.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 Ekim 2019