Trump'tan küstah tehdit: Türk ekonomisini yok ederim

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Türkiye'nin Suriye'nin kuzeyinde planladığı olası operasyona ilişkin Twitter'den açıklamalarda bulundu. Trump, Türkiye'yi sınırları aşması halinde ekonomik yaptırım uygulamakla tehdit etti.

Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Türkiye'nin Suriye'nin kuzeyinde planladığı operasyona ilişkin Twitter'den açıklamalarda bulundu. Türkiye'yi ekonomisini yok etmekle tehdit ettiği paylaşımda. Suriye'de bulunan DEAŞ tutuklularının durumuna ilişkin de açıklama yaptı.

  • Trump Twitter paylaşımında, "Türkiye, benim büyük ve emsalsiz bilgeliğimle sınırları aşmak olarak değerlendirdiğim bir şey yaparsa, Türk ekonomisini yıkıp ve yokedeceğim (daha önce yaptım) Avrupalılarla şu DEAŞ tutuklularının icabına bakmalılar" ifadelerini kullandı.

ABD'li senatörden küstah tehdit
ABD'li senatörden küstah tehdit
ABD'li Cumhuriyetçi Senatör Lindsey Graham katıldığı bir televizyon programında Türkiye'ye küstah tehditler savurdu. ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ın Suriye'den çekilme kararını sorumsuzluk olarak niteleyen Graham 'Türkiye Suriye'ye bir adım dahi atarsa ekonomik ve askeri olarak yaptırımların uygulanması için elimden geleni yapacağım' dedi.


