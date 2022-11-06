Spor Errick McColluma bıçaklı saldırı
TBL

Errick McCollum'a bıçaklı saldırı

Pınar Karşıyaka forması giyen ABD'li basketbolcu Errick McCollum, İzmir'de ailesinin yanında bıçaklı saldırıya uğradı.

Errick McCollum

Türkiye Basketbol Süper Ligi takımlarından Pınar Karşıyaka'da oynayan McCollum, saldırıya uğradığını açıkladı.

Sosyal medya hesabından saldırıyı gerçekleştiren kişinin plakasını paylaşan 34 yaşındaki basketbolcu, "İzmirli dostlarım; bu kişiyi polise bildirin. Benim ondan çok daha büyük ve genç olduğumu görünce bana bıçakla saldırdı. Hamile eşim ve 2 yaşındaki oğlum da yanımdaydı, onları korumak istedim" ifadelerini kullandı.

Sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenilen McCollum'a sevenleri geçmiş olsun mesajları yolladı.

