Errick McCollum'a bıçaklı saldırı

Türkiye Basketbol Süper Ligi takımlarından Pınar Karşıyaka'da oynayan McCollum, saldırıya uğradığını açıkladı.

Sosyal medya hesabından saldırıyı gerçekleştiren kişinin plakasını paylaşan 34 yaşındaki basketbolcu, "İzmirli dostlarım; bu kişiyi polise bildirin. Benim ondan çok daha büyük ve genç olduğumu görünce bana bıçakla saldırdı. Hamile eşim ve 2 yaşındaki oğlum da yanımdaydı, onları korumak istedim" ifadelerini kullandı.

Sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenilen McCollum'a sevenleri geçmiş olsun mesajları yolladı.

My friends/fans in Izmir. Report the owner of this white Mercedes to police. He acted like an idiot over my parking spot & approached my car with aggression until I got out & he saw I was much bigger/younger. He then approached me with a knife that's when people restrained him. November 5, 2022