Fenerbahçe Beko son saniyede yıkıldı: Sezona yenilgiyle başladı

22:5227/09/2025, Cumartesi
Fenerbahçe Beko, Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Ligi'nin 2025-2026 sezonunun ilk haftasında son saniye yediği sayıyla TOFAŞ'a 80-78 mağlup oldu.

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Ligi'nin 2025-2026 sezonunun ilk haftasında TOFAŞ, Fenerbahçe Beko'yu 80-78 mağlup etti.


OYUNCU SAYILARI
TOFAŞ:
Perez 4, Yiğitcan Saybir 16, Lewis 2, Blazevic 21, Thamasson 9, Özgür Cengiz 2, Whaley 1, Tolga Geçim 5, Kidd 14, Besson 6
Fenerbahçe Beko:
Bacot Jr 10, Metecan Birsen 7, Tucker 24, Melih Mahmutoğlu 5, Hall 10, Melli 3, Boston Jr 2, Onuralp Bitim 9, Zagars, Colson 8

PERİYOT SONUÇLARI

1. Periyot: 18-18

Devre: 43-39

3. Periyot: 58-61


