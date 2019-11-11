Trump, İran'dan FBI ajanını geri istedi

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, İran'da alıkonulduğunu ve 12 yıldır kayıp olduğunu belirttiği FBI ajanı Robert Levinson'ın, ABD'ye teslim edilmesinin "olumlu bir adım" olacağını vurgulayarak, uranyum zenginleştirilmesinin ise "çok kötü bir adım" olduğu uyarısında bulundu.

Twitter'dan açıkladı

Trump, Twitter hesabından, İran'da alıkonulduğunu ifade ettiği bir FBI ajanı ve uranyum zenginleştirilmesi konusunda açıklama yaptı.

If Iran is able to turn over to the U.S. kidnapped former FBI Agent Robert A. Levinson, who has been missing in Iran for 12 years, it would be a very positive step. At the same time, upon information & belief, Iran is, & has been, enriching uranium. THAT WOULD BE A VERY BAD STEP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019