Trump, İran'dan FBI ajanını geri istedi

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump: İran'ın, 12 yıldır kayıp olan, alıkoyduğu FBI ajanı Robert A. Levinson'ı ABD'ye teslim etmesi oldukça olumlu bir adım olur. İran aynı zamanda gelen bilgiler doğrultusunda uranyum zenginleştiriyor. Bu çok kötü bir adım.

Haber Merkezi AA
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, İran'da alıkonulduğunu ve 12 yıldır kayıp olduğunu belirttiği FBI ajanı Robert Levinson'ın, ABD'ye teslim edilmesinin "olumlu bir adım" olacağını vurgulayarak, uranyum zenginleştirilmesinin ise "çok kötü bir adım" olduğu uyarısında bulundu.

Twitter'dan açıkladı

Trump, Twitter hesabından, İran'da alıkonulduğunu ifade ettiği bir FBI ajanı ve uranyum zenginleştirilmesi konusunda açıklama yaptı.

Antalya’da bir apartmanın 8. katında yaşayan dört kişi ölü olarak bulundu. Evdeki cesetlerin Selim Şimşek, eşi Sultan Şimşek’e ile çocukları Ceren Şimşek ve Ali Çınar Şimşek’e ait olduğu tespit edildi. Şimşek ailesinin siyanür nedeniyle öldükleri üzerine duruluyor. Cansız bedenlerinin bulunduğu daireye ilk giren 3 polis memuru ile 3 sağlık görevlisi, kokudan etkilenince hastaneye kaldırıldı. Polis ve sağlık görevlilerinin durumunun iyi olduğu, tedbiren gözetim altında tutuldukları kaydedildi.
Denizli’de narkotik polisi yaklaşık 3 ay süren takip sonrası zehir tacirlerine yönelik özel harekat polisi destekli şafak vakti operasyon yaptı. 6 ayrı adrese eş zamanlı yapılan baskınlarda 7 kişi gözaltına alındı. Zehir tacirlerinin uyuşturucu trafiğini ise ‘Kanserle Savaşma, Kimsesiz, Engelli ve Lösemililer Vakfı’ndan yönettikleri ortaya çıktı.
Diyarbakır İl Emniyet Müdürlüğü Narkotik Suçlarla Mücadele Şube Müdürlüğü ekiplerince Lice ve Çermik ilçelerinde yapılan 3 ayrı operasyonda toplamda 489 kilo 250 gram esrar ele geçirilirken, operasyonda gözaltına alınan S.A., O.A., E.K. ve Ç.K. isimli dört şüpheli şahıs çıkarıldığı adli mercilerce tutuklandı.

