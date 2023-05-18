|
Ekonomi

26 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi

SPK, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurtdışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 26 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verdi.

07:53 . 18/05/2023 Perşembe
Diğer
Foto/arşiv

Foto/arşiv

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu (SPK), Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurtdışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 26 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu’nun 99’uncu maddesinin dördüncü fıkrası uyarınca gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verdi.


SPK haftalık bülteninde yer alan karara göre, hukuki işlem yapılmasına karar verilen Internet siteleri şunlar:

https://mobile4.indyatirimtrader1.com

https://www.hunfx10.com

https://sca.hunfx10.com

https://wt.hunfx10.com

https://customer10.hmdsystem.com

https://m3.maldofx2.com

https://client7.maldofx.co

https://idolyatirim12.com

https://sca.idolyatirim12.com

https://wt.idolyatirim12.com

https://highrise4.market

https://client.highrisemarketfx.com

https://mblmarkets4.com

https://acc4.mblmarkets.io

https://interaktifyatirim.org

https://my.interaktifyatirim.org

https://athena.forexanalizlerim1.net

https://www.xmfxmarket.org

https://my.xmfxmarket.org

https://www.hfm30.com

https://register.hfm30.com

https://fbs-trading-fx.com

https://fbs.co.th

https://www.hfm-trade4.com

https://olivemarkets178.com

https://globalforexturkiye.com




#Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu
#SPK
#Site kapatma
11 dakika önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
15 Temmuz
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Kudüs: Bir şehrin hikayesi
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramazan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Seçim
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Spor
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Kurumsal
İletişim
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

YASAL UYARI: BIST isim ve logosu "Koruma Marka Belgesi" altında korunmakta olup izinsiz kullanılamaz, iktibas edilemez, değiştirilemez. BIST ismi altında açıklanan tüm bilgilerin telif hakları tamamen BIST'e ait olup, tekrar yayınlanamaz. Piyasa verileri DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. tarafından sağlanmaktadır. BİST hisse verileri 15 dakika gecikmelidir.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | Tüm hakları saklıdır.
Gümüşhane seçim sonuçları 2023: Cumhurbaşkanı ve milletvekili seçim sonucu oy oranları