26 internet sitesi için kapatma talebi

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu (SPK), Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurtdışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 26 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu’nun 99’uncu maddesinin dördüncü fıkrası uyarınca gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verdi.
https://mobile4.indyatirimtrader1.com
https://www.hunfx10.com
https://sca.hunfx10.com
https://wt.hunfx10.com
https://customer10.hmdsystem.com
https://m3.maldofx2.com
https://client7.maldofx.co
https://idolyatirim12.com
https://sca.idolyatirim12.com
https://wt.idolyatirim12.com
https://highrise4.market
https://client.highrisemarketfx.com
https://mblmarkets4.com
https://acc4.mblmarkets.io
https://interaktifyatirim.org
https://my.interaktifyatirim.org
https://athena.forexanalizlerim1.net
https://www.xmfxmarket.org
https://my.xmfxmarket.org
https://www.hfm30.com
https://register.hfm30.com
https://fbs-trading-fx.com
https://fbs.co.th
https://www.hfm-trade4.com
https://olivemarkets178.com
https://globalforexturkiye.com