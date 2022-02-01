Spor Roberto Carlos sahalara geri dönüyor
FUTBOL FUTBOL

Roberto Carlos sahalara geri dönüyor

Dünya futbolunun efsane ismi Roberto Carlos, İngiltere'nin amatör takımlarından Bull In The Barne United ile bir maçlığına anlaştı.

Abone Ol Google News
Haber Merkezi Yeni Şafak
Roberto Carlos sahalara geri dönüyor
Fenerbahçe formasıyla 104 maça çıkmış ve 10 gol 10 asistlik performans ortaya koymuştu.

Bir dönem Fenerbahçe forması da giyen Brezilyalı efsane futbolcu Roberto Carlos, yeşil sahalara geri dönüyor.

48 yaşındaki Carlos, İngiltere'nin amatör takımlarından Bull In The Barne United ile anlaştı.

Kulüpten yapılan açıklamada Roberto Carlos ile bir maçlık sözleşme imzalandığı bildirildi.

Transferin, bir alışveriş sitesinin düzenlediği çekiliş sayesinde gerçekleştiği duyuruldu.

Roberto Carlos EURO 2020'de en beğendiği futbolcuyu açıkladı: "Unutulmaz bir oyuncu olabilir"
SPOR
Roberto Carlos EURO 2020'de en beğendiği futbolcuyu açıkladı: "Unutulmaz bir oyuncu olabilir"
Kar kalınlığı 8 metreyi buldu

Kar kalınlığı 8 metreyi buldu

Askeri üs yolları 4 günlük çalışmayla açıldı.
Türk mühendisler yaptı

Türk mühendisler yaptı

Tamamen yerli kaynaklarla inşa edildi: Türkiye'de ilk olacak.
HDPli Sancardan ittifak ortaklarına dokunulmazlık uyarısı: Umarım gerekli dersleri çıkarmışlardır

"Aracı satmayı düşünmüyorum oğluma bırakacağım."

Görenler '40-50 sene geriye gittik' diyor.

​Her on kişiden dokuzu yaptırıyor.

KAPAT

YUKARI

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunundaki amaçlar ile sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Detaylı bilgi için çerez politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.