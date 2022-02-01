Roberto Carlos sahalara geri dönüyor

Bir dönem Fenerbahçe forması da giyen Brezilyalı efsane futbolcu Roberto Carlos, yeşil sahalara geri dönüyor.

48 yaşındaki Carlos, İngiltere'nin amatör takımlarından Bull In The Barne United ile anlaştı.

Kulüpten yapılan açıklamada Roberto Carlos ile bir maçlık sözleşme imzalandığı bildirildi.

Transferin, bir alışveriş sitesinin düzenlediği çekiliş sayesinde gerçekleştiği duyuruldu.

OFFICIAL! The Man, The Myth, The Legend will join Bull In The Barne United for one extraordinary game of football. Dare I say the best Sunday League transfer in history 👀Welcome to Shrewsbury! Welcome to the Bull! #dreamtrasnfer #Transfers #transfernews #TransferWindow pic.twitter.com/dVwGSfJ5LQ January 31, 2022