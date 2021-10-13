Hayat Teknoloji devine büyük şok 300den fazla sıfır iPhone mağazadan çalındı
Teknoloji devine büyük şok: 300'den fazla sıfır iPhone mağazadan çalındı

Türkiye'de sıklıkla tercih edilen bir teknoloji mağazasından 300’ün üzerinde çeşitli iPhone modellerinin çalındığı iddia edildi.

Türkiye’de her yıl piyasaya çıktığında stokları tükenen, bu yıl da sevkiyat problemleri yaşanan iPhone modelleri çalındı. ShifeDelete.net'in haberine göre bilinen teknoloji mağazalarından birinde gerçekleşen olayda iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2020 ve iPhone 13 modellerinden çeşitli miktarlarda çalındı.

Çalınan iPhone modellerinin tam listesi:

76 adet iPhone 11 64 GB

8 adet iPhone 11 256 GB

76 adet iPhone 11 128 GB

28 adet iPhone 12 mini 64 GB

16 adet iPhone 12 64 GB

2 adet iPhone 12 256 GB

6 adet iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB

2 adet iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB

6 adet iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB

8 adet iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB

3 adet iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB

13 adet iPhone SE 2020 64 GB

2 adet iPhone 13 128 GB

4 adet iPhone 13 256 GB

3 adet iPhone 13 512 GB

