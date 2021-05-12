Salah'tan Filistin çağrısı: "Yeter artık"

İngiltere Premier Lig takımlarından Liverpool'un Mısırlı futbolcusu Muhammed Salah, Twitter'dan yaptığı paylaşımda, Başbakan Johnson'ı da etiketleyerek, "Son 4 yıldır evim olan ülkenin Başbakanı (Johnson) dahil olmak üzere tüm dünya liderlerini masum insanlara yönelik şiddet ve öldürülmesinin derhal durdurulması için ellerinden gelen her şeyi yapmaya çağırıyorum. Yetti artık" ifadelerini kullandı.

I'm calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson May 11, 2021

Salah, bu paylaşımından kısa bir süre önce de Twitter hesabının profil fotoğrafına, Mescid-i Aksa külliyesindeki Kubbetu's Sahra önünde çekilmiş fotoğrafını koydu. Salah'ın paylaşımları kısa süre içerisinde takipçilerinden çok sayıda beğeni aldı.

pic.twitter.com/RkgCm43Oee — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021