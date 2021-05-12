Ramazan özel sayfa
  • İFTARA KALAN SÜRE 00:00:00
Spor Salahtan Filistin çağrısı "Yeter artık"
FUTBOL FUTBOL

Salah'tan Filistin çağrısı: "Yeter artık"

Liverpool'un Mısırlı futbolcusu Muhammed Salah, İsrail'in işgali altındaki Doğu Kudüs'te bulunan Mescid-i Aksa'ya ve Filistinlilere saldırılarına tepki göstererek, İngiltere Başbakanı Boris Johnson dahil tüm dünya liderlerine çağrıda bulundu.

Haber Merkezi AA
Salahtan Filistin çağrısı: Yeter artık
Salah dünyanın önde gelen yıldız futbolcuları arasında yer alıyor.

İngiltere Premier Lig takımlarından Liverpool'un Mısırlı futbolcusu Muhammed Salah, Twitter'dan yaptığı paylaşımda, Başbakan Johnson'ı da etiketleyerek, "Son 4 yıldır evim olan ülkenin Başbakanı (Johnson) dahil olmak üzere tüm dünya liderlerini masum insanlara yönelik şiddet ve öldürülmesinin derhal durdurulması için ellerinden gelen her şeyi yapmaya çağırıyorum. Yetti artık" ifadelerini kullandı.

Salah, bu paylaşımından kısa bir süre önce de Twitter hesabının profil fotoğrafına, Mescid-i Aksa külliyesindeki Kubbetu's Sahra önünde çekilmiş fotoğrafını koydu. Salah'ın paylaşımları kısa süre içerisinde takipçilerinden çok sayıda beğeni aldı.

Dünyaca ünlü futbolculardan Filistin'e destek: Allah'ım sen onları koru
DÜNYA
Dünyaca ünlü futbolculardan Filistin'e destek: Allah'ım sen onları koru

Abone Ol Google News
Görüntüler Şırnaktan

Görüntüler Şırnak'tan

​Terörden temizlendi 16 aileye ekmek kapısı oldu.
Metrelerce uzunluktasabah kuyruğu

Metrelerce uzunlukta
sabah kuyruğu

​Sabah erken saatte gelip beklemeye başladılar.
Türkiyeye aşıüretimi için lisans verdi

​Sinovac'ın CEO'su Yin Weidong açıkladı.

​İsrail savaş uçaklarından Gazze'ye yoğun bombardıman.

Mescid-i Aksa'yı işgal edip Gazze'de katliam yapan İsraillilerin gözü döndü.

​Facebook, Instagram ve Twitter'dan sansür.

TÜMOSAN'dan<br>Gine'ye 50 traktör

TÜMOSAN'dan
Gine'ye 50 traktör

Şirketin traktör satışları geçen yıl yaklaşık yüzde 90 arttı.

Bakanlıktan<br>bayram uyarısı!

Bakanlıktan
bayram uyarısı!

Yiyeceklerin miktarını aniden artırmayın.

Aralarından ​12'si çocuk 2'si ise kadın.
Mermiye karşılık taş

Mermiye karşılık taş

​İşgalci İsrail polisi yine Mescid-i Aksa'ya saldırdı.
ABD İsrail'e<br>kalıcı destek veriyor

ABD İsrail'e
kalıcı destek veriyor

​Küba Gazze'ye yönelik hava saldırılarını şiddetle kınadı.
İsrail’in suç ortakları

İsrail’in suç ortakları

​Batı medyası, Müslümanlara gerçekleşen saldırıları perdeliyor.
Zulme karşı tek ses olalım

Zulme karşı tek ses olalım

Erdoğan'ın İsrail terörüne ortak tavır için başlattığı telefon diplomasisi dün de sürdü.
Aksa'yı her zaman savunacağız

Aksa'yı her zaman savunacağız

Altmış ülkenin katılımıyla Kudüs toplantısı.

KAPAT

YUKARI

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunundaki amaçlar ile sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Detaylı bilgi için çerez politikamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

20 saniye içinde yönlendirileceksiniz... Reklamı geçmek için tıklayınız.