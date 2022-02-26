Rusya'ya yaptırımlar devam ediyor: Facebook Rus medyasının reklam yayınlayıp para kazanmasını yasakladı

Sosyal medya devinin güvenlik politikası başkanı Nathaniel Gleicher Twitter'da yaptığı açıklamada, "Artık Rus devlet medyasının dünyanın herhangi bir yerinde reklam yayınlamasını veya platformumuzda para kazanmasını yasaklıyoruz." dedi.

1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022

Nathaniel Gleicher Facebook'un, "Rus devlet medyasına etiket uygulamaya devam edeceğini" de sözlerine ekledi.

