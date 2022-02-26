Dünya Rusyaya yaptırımlar devam ediyor Facebook Rus medyasının reklam yayınlayıp para kazanmasını yasakladı
AVRUPA

Rusya'ya yaptırımlar devam ediyor: Facebook Rus medyasının reklam yayınlayıp para kazanmasını yasakladı

Rusya'ya Avrupa ve ABD tarafından ağır yaptırım uygulanıyor. Son olarak Facebook aldığı kararla Rus devlet medyasına ait tüm hesapların reklam yayınlamasını ve para kazanmasını yasakladığını duyurdu.

Sosyal medya devinin güvenlik politikası başkanı Nathaniel Gleicher Twitter'da yaptığı açıklamada, "Artık Rus devlet medyasının dünyanın herhangi bir yerinde reklam yayınlamasını veya platformumuzda para kazanmasını yasaklıyoruz." dedi.

Nathaniel Gleicher Facebook'un, "Rus devlet medyasına etiket uygulamaya devam edeceğini" de sözlerine ekledi.

