İsrail Başbakanı Netanyahu Biden'ı tebrik Trump'a teşekkür etti

İsrail Başbakanı Netanyahu, ABD basınının kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre seçimi kazandığını açıklamasından yaklaşık 12 saat sonra Biden'ı kutladı. Sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda Biden ve Harris'i tebrik eden Netanyahu, Trump'a teşekkür etmeyi unutmadı.

Trump'ın başkanlığı süresince İsrail ile ABD arasında yakın ilişkiler kurulmuştu.
İsrail Başbakanı Binyamin Netanyahu, kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre ABD'nin yeni başkanı seçilen Joe Biden'ı tebrik etti.

Başbakan Netanyahu, ABD basınının kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre seçimi kazandığını açıklamasından yaklaşık 12 saat sonra Biden'ı kutladı.

Netanyahu, Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, seçimi kazanmalarından dolayı Biden ve yeni Başkan Yardımcısı Kamala Harris'e tebrik mesajı gönderdi.

Biden ile yaklaşık 40 yıllık yakın arkadaşlıklarının bulunduğunu kaydeden Netanyahu, "(Biden) İsrail'in harika bir dostu olarak tanıyorum. ABD ve İsrail arasındaki özel ittifakı daha da güçlendirmek için ikinizle birlikte çalışmayı dört gözle bekliyorum." ifadelerini kullandı.

Trump'a teşekkür

Netanyahu ayrıca başta tartışmalı Kudüs kararı ve işgal altındaki Golan Tepeleri'nde "İsrail'in egemenliğini" tanıması gibi Tel Aviv lehine aldığı kararları hatırlatarak ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'a teşekkür etti.

Her ne kadar renk vermese de Netanyahu'nun Demokrat aday Biden yerine Trump'ın başkan seçilmesini istediği dile getiriliyordu.

