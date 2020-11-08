İsrail Başbakanı Netanyahu Biden'ı tebrik Trump'a teşekkür etti

İsrail Başbakanı Binyamin Netanyahu, kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre ABD'nin yeni başkanı seçilen Joe Biden'ı tebrik etti.

Başbakan Netanyahu, ABD basınının kesin olmayan sonuçlara göre seçimi kazandığını açıklamasından yaklaşık 12 saat sonra Biden'ı kutladı.

Netanyahu, Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, seçimi kazanmalarından dolayı Biden ve yeni Başkan Yardımcısı Kamala Harris'e tebrik mesajı gönderdi.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we've had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel. November 8, 2020

Biden ile yaklaşık 40 yıllık yakın arkadaşlıklarının bulunduğunu kaydeden Netanyahu, "(Biden) İsrail'in harika bir dostu olarak tanıyorum. ABD ve İsrail arasındaki özel ittifakı daha da güçlendirmek için ikinizle birlikte çalışmayı dört gözle bekliyorum." ifadelerini kullandı.

Trump'a teşekkür

Netanyahu ayrıca başta tartışmalı Kudüs kararı ve işgal altındaki Golan Tepeleri'nde "İsrail'in egemenliğini" tanıması gibi Tel Aviv lehine aldığı kararları hatırlatarak ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'a teşekkür etti.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights. November 8, 2020

Her ne kadar renk vermese de Netanyahu'nun Demokrat aday Biden yerine Trump'ın başkan seçilmesini istediği dile getiriliyordu.

